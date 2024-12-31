GOODBYE, 2024: This year’s most-commented WSB stories

Every year, this is the one and only “year in review” story we publish – the 10 WSB stories that got the most comments during the year. It doesn’t mean they were the most important, or most read, stories, but the comment totals are a clearly quantifiable component in our publishing system. Last year was unique, with half of the top 10 relating to one ongoing controversy – the eventually scrapped plan to convert former tennis courts in Lincoln Park to pickleball courts. This year, though, the top 10 includes one story related to that controversy, two related to another controversy, and seven others about other unique situations.
#10 – TWO ALTERNATIVE SCHOOL-CLOSURE LISTS UNVEILED
September 11, 2024 – 151 comments
Seattle Public Schools‘ short-lived plan to close schools went through multiple iterations. This one offered two alternative lists. Two West Seattle schools wo schools, Louisa Boren STEM K-8 and Sanislo Elementary, were on both potential lists.
#9 – WILDLIFE ADVOCATES UPSET WITH ALKI POINT HEALTHY STREET PARKING REMOVAL
February 29, 2024 – 153 comments
As the long original headline for this story noted, SDOT originally said Healthy Streets wouldn’t involve parking removal. The Alki Point Healthy Street did, and local wildlife organizations said that would impede their work and general public access to see and appreciate wildlife.
#8 – CANTANNA FEST COMING TO LINCOLN PARK
July 25, 2024 – 156 comments
We learned a music-and-marijuana-appreciation festival had gotten the OK from Seattle Parks to bring thousands to Lincoln Park. The plan didn’t last long, and the festival eventually ended up at a farm in Pierce County.
#7 – MOLLY MOON’S ICE CREAM ON THE WAY TO WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION
April 5, 2024 – 167 comments
A banner in a Junction window revealed the ice-cream mini-chain was headed this way. Since then, it’s switched planned West Seattle locations, and will open in the ex-Cupcake Royale.
#6 – WOMAN SHOT AND KILLED SOUTH OF THE JUNCTION
October 1, 2024 – 174 comments
Though the shooting death of Dr. Tammy Towers at her home south of The Junction was ruled homicide, no criminal charges have ever been announced.
#5 – ALKI POINT HEALTHY STREET OPPONENTS ANNOUNCE COMMUNITY MEETING
May 13, 2024 – 180 comments
This story, like #9, stemmed from local wildlife advocates trying to convince SDOT not to remove parking as part of the Alki Point Healthy Street project.
#4 – LINCOLN PARK PICKLEBALL OPPONENTS SAY CITY HAS OFFICIALLY SCRAPPED PLAN
May 24, 2024 – 195 comments
Last year’s big controversy didn’t come to an official end until this spring.
#3 – POWER OUTAGES FOR 13,000+
November 19, 2024 – 208 comments
It’s not a most-commented list without a power outage and many readers weighing in on whether they’re out or not. This outage drew more comments than usual because Seattle City Light‘s info map was malfunctioning.
#2 – ABOUT THE TRUMP-MERCH TENT IN THE TRIANGLE
February 19, 2024 – 236 comments
Nine lines about a traveling vendor churned up a lot of discussion, almost nine months before the presidential election
#1 – ANNOUNCING A DEATH IN THE WSB FAMILY
October 18, 2024 – 669 comments
17 years after co-founding WSB, Patrick Sand died suddenly, without warning, at home the morning of October 17. We miss him every minute of every day. The work to which he was devoted – thoroughly, accurately, ethically, cheerily covering West Seattle news and events – goes on, led by co-founder Tracy Record, with new collaborators. We will talk with you more in the New Year about the state and future of WSB. For now, we want to thank everyone for the condolences, well-wishes, and support, and the many people who have taught us things we didn’t know about Patrick, by recounting what he meant to them and how they’d interacted. Thank you all so much, and we treasure your continued partnership in community-collaborative news, which we continue to cover 24/7.
