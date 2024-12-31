GOODBYE, 2024: This year’s most-commented WSB stories

Every year, this is the one and only “year in review” story we publish – the 10 WSB stories that got the most comments during the year. It doesn’t mean they were the most important, or most read, stories, but the comment totals are a clearly quantifiable component in our publishing system. Last year was unique, with half of the top 10 relating to one ongoing controversy – the eventually scrapped plan to convert former tennis courts in Lincoln Park to pickleball courts. This year, though, the top 10 includes one story related to that controversy, two related to another controversy, and seven others about other unique situations.

#10 – TWO ALTERNATIVE SCHOOL-CLOSURE LISTS UNVEILED

September 11, 2024 – 151 comments

Seattle Public Schools‘ short-lived plan to close schools went through multiple iterations. This one offered two alternative lists. Two West Seattle schools wo schools, Louisa Boren STEM K-8 and Sanislo Elementary, were on both potential lists.

#9 – WILDLIFE ADVOCATES UPSET WITH ALKI POINT HEALTHY STREET PARKING REMOVAL

February 29, 2024 – 153 comments

As the long original headline for this story noted, SDOT originally said Healthy Streets wouldn’t involve parking removal. The Alki Point Healthy Street did, and local wildlife organizations said that would impede their work and general public access to see and appreciate wildlife.

#8 – CANTANNA FEST COMING TO LINCOLN PARK

July 25, 2024 – 156 comments

We learned a music-and-marijuana-appreciation festival had gotten the OK from Seattle Parks to bring thousands to Lincoln Park. The plan didn’t last long, and the festival eventually ended up at a farm in Pierce County.

#7 – MOLLY MOON’S ICE CREAM ON THE WAY TO WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION

April 5, 2024 – 167 comments

A banner in a Junction window revealed the ice-cream mini-chain was headed this way. Since then, it’s switched planned West Seattle locations, and will open in the ex-Cupcake Royale.

#6 – WOMAN SHOT AND KILLED SOUTH OF THE JUNCTION

October 1, 2024 – 174 comments

Though the shooting death of Dr. Tammy Towers at her home south of The Junction was ruled homicide, no criminal charges have ever been announced.

#5 – ALKI POINT HEALTHY STREET OPPONENTS ANNOUNCE COMMUNITY MEETING

May 13, 2024 – 180 comments

This story, like #9, stemmed from local wildlife advocates trying to convince SDOT not to remove parking as part of the Alki Point Healthy Street project.

#4 – LINCOLN PARK PICKLEBALL OPPONENTS SAY CITY HAS OFFICIALLY SCRAPPED PLAN

May 24, 2024 – 195 comments

Last year’s big controversy didn’t come to an official end until this spring.

#3 – POWER OUTAGES FOR 13,000+

November 19, 2024 – 208 comments

It’s not a most-commented list without a power outage and many readers weighing in on whether they’re out or not. This outage drew more comments than usual because Seattle City Light‘s info map was malfunctioning.

#2 – ABOUT THE TRUMP-MERCH TENT IN THE TRIANGLE

February 19, 2024 – 236 comments

Nine lines about a traveling vendor churned up a lot of discussion, almost nine months before the presidential election

#1 – ANNOUNCING A DEATH IN THE WSB FAMILY

October 18, 2024 – 669 comments

17 years after co-founding WSB, Patrick Sand died suddenly, without warning, at home the morning of October 17. We miss him every minute of every day. The work to which he was devoted – thoroughly, accurately, ethically, cheerily covering West Seattle news and events – goes on, led by co-founder Tracy Record, with new collaborators. We will talk with you more in the New Year about the state and future of WSB. For now, we want to thank everyone for the condolences, well-wishes, and support, and the many people who have taught us things we didn’t know about Patrick, by recounting what he meant to them and how they’d interacted. Thank you all so much, and we treasure your continued partnership in community-collaborative news, which we continue to cover 24/7.

PREVIOUS YEARS: Here are our previous most-commented-stories lists, going back to 2011:

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

referrer”>2011