FOLLOWUP: Washington State Ferries’ revised pet policy still afloat

Washington State Ferries’ trial balloon for a new pet policy will be floating a little longer. The changes, which started last August, have been extended to last at least until the end of the spring. That means passengers with leashed dogs will continue to be allowed in most public passenger areas until either modified rules are approved or the existing policy goes back into effect. For years, dogs outside of vehicles and carriers were limited to outdoor passenger areas, like shelter decks, which are unheated.

(A very good dog on the shelter deck, 2018)

At a WSF public meeting in January, WSF Assistant Secretary John Vezina said a permanent policy could be expected within a couple of weeks, but then WSF posted a travel alert bulletin earlier this week announcing the extension of the trial: “We will continue trialing an updated pet policy through spring 2026. Dogs on leashes are allowed in all passenger areas during this trial period, except onboard food galleys. Other pets must be in a crate or carrier. Service animals are welcome everywhere, as required by law. Livestock must stay in appropriate enclosures at all times. We are reviewing the trial policy and will provide an update on our pet policy before summer 2026.”

There are additional rules for dogs that at least partly mirror what’s expected of human passengers: No feet on the seats (big dogs stay on the floor and small ones on laps) and clean up after yourself. But crew can also direct dogs and their owners out of the passenger cabin to outside areas for behavior or safety issues.

You can give feedback on the trial policy here.