VIDEO: After the flakes, the pipes! Cascadia Pipe Band’s West Seattle visit

St. Patrick’s Day is four days away, but the Wearing of the Green has commenced in West Seattle, as the Cascadia Pipe Band defied the snow and showed up for their planned West Seattle Pub Crawl. Talarico’s Pizzeria was the first stop:

After all, what goes better with a big pizza and a big drink than a big sound?

The band made multiple stops while on the peninsula; they perform around the region and travel beyond – last year at the World Pipe Band Championships in Scotland, they tied for sixth place.

They welcome donations to support their performing and competing, and if you’re interested in helping out, you can do it online here.

P.S. For more West Seattle events in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit over the next three days, see our calendar and daily event lists!