UPDATE: Police shoot suspect outside Southwest Precinct

12:23 PM: Developing story at the Southwest Precinct: According to emergency radio, officers were dealing with a man armed with a knife in the Southwest Precinct lot, after a report of a possibly suicidal man in the area. They were trying to get the man under control with a non-lethal “40,” but reported that he continued to approach them with the knife, and they shot him, calling “officer-involved shooting” over the air. Medics are on their way.

(Added: WSB photo)

12:28 PM: Police told dispatch that no officers are hurt. … Over SFD radio, responders describe the man who was shot as about 30 years old, with three gunshot wounds, now getting CPR.

12:33 PM: Officers have told dispatch that SW Webster is being blocked at Delridge (that’s the main street for access to the precinct).