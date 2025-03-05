FOLLOWUP: SDOT says it’s going ahead with removing downhill driving lane on Highland Park Way hill

(WSB file photo)

Leadership of HPAC discovered this week that SDOT had posted significant otherwise-unannounced updates online regarding the Highland Park Way hill project. It’s been in planning for a while and was a named project in the Seattle Transportation Levy; the most controversial component was the proposal to rechannelize the hill with one downhill lane plus either a protected bicycle lane, or a protected multi-use path, or both. HPAC leaders contacted SDOT’s James Le to clarify, and via email today, he confirmed they’re going ahead with the plan to remove the downhill driving lane:

… The project team is continuing to develop a proposed design. Based on what we heard from community members, we have updated our concept to maintain all lanes on Highland Park Way SW at the W Marginal Way SW intersection. The updated concept will still include removing a downhill driving lane from SW Holden St to Pioneer Industries (about 600 feet from the intersection). We anticipate having the updated concept to share this spring.

The new online updates include long and short reports about community feedback on the proposal. The top “key theme” was summarized as “Many worry that removing a driving lane may increase congestion and make driving through the area more difficult.” HPAC has invited SDOT to present the plan at one of its upcoming meetings (usually the fourth Wednesday).