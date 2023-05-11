ALMOST HERE! West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day updates, including 2 more mini-lists for Saturday

Hundreds of sellers and thousands of shoppers are getting ready for the 17th almost-annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day this Saturday (May 13th), 9 am-3 pm (and some sales with bonus hours/days – browse the listings to see where). We’ve already published mini-lists of benefit/fundraiser sales (here) and other big sales (block sales, etc. – here). Tonight, two more mini-lists – first, business sales (check the map/list to see what they’re offering):

#22: 6400 California Ave SW – Thunder Road Guitars (longtime WSB sponsor)

#40: 6032 California Ave SW – HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Cafe

#69: 7615 California Ave SW – Keeping Up With The Roses

#167: 2626 SW Nevada St – Guesthouse Acupuncture

#221: 3043 California Ave SW – Inner Alchemy, Treasures & Transformation

#272: 4410 California Ave SW – Hotwire Coffeehouse, multiple-seller site

#294: 1508 42nd SW – The Stemmery & Eat Cake and Dance

#297: 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW – Lila Logan Design Studio

#318: 4736 California Ave SW – Three Little Birds

#327: 4542 48th SW – Bee Organized & Happy Haulers (services)

#364: 7527 19th SW – Wanderlust Nursery

And a tradition for the thirsty – the sales mentioning lemonade is planned or likely:

#46: 4028 SW Trenton

#65: 6613 Holly Pl

#137: 5939 32nd SW

#174: 3732 38th SW

#177: 3806 36th SW

#212: 2123 46th SW

#291: 3321 56th SW

#343: 4720 SW Edmunds

#348: 4128 47th SW

#376: 6715 12th SW

#386: 1262 SW Orchard

#403: 9049 13th SW

More mini-lists Friday, plus our compilation of post-sale-day donation opportunities for sellers with leftover stuff they can’t bear to haul back inside. Again, the online map of all ~400 sales is here; the printable list is here.