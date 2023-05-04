4 days until 400 sales on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023! First mini-list – the benefits

Got your shopping bag(s) ready? Or – for sellers – your tables? We’re now only four days away from West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023! This Saturday, May 13th, 9 am-3 pm (with some sales starting earlier, some ending later). The clickable, zoomable map of ~400 sales is here; the printable list is here. We’re publishing several mini-lists before sale day, starting tonight with sales that described themselves as benefits:

#16: 3703 SW 107th – plant sale benefiting Lung Force Walk

#32: 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW – plant sale benefiting Solstice P-Patch Giving Gardens

#34: 9055 39th SW – sale benefits Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk

#55: 8436 Fauntleroy Way SW – sale benefits women educators

#65: 6613 Holly Pl – bake sale benefiting BSA Troop 284

#73: 5637 42nd SW – sale benefits The Mount

#89: 5902 41st SW – sale benefits Kitsap Humane Society

#160: 7132 30th SW – sale benefits Dragons girls’ soccer team

#195: 5030 35th SW – sale benefits Best Buddies of Washington

#211: 4121 53rd SW – sale benefits NatureConservancy and Trust for Public Land

#220: 4845 48th SW – part of sale proceeds go to Puget Sound Goat Rescue

#251: 4006 52nd SW – sale benefits Rain City Ropeworks jump-rope team

#264: 4136 47th SW – sale benefits breast-cancer research

#283: 3435 47th SW – sale benefits Hazelwood Preschool scholarship fund

#323: 4139 51st SW – part of proceeds go to West Seattle HS music/theater

#343: 4720 SW Edmunds – sale benefiting unspecified charity

#391: 4408 Delridge Way SW – sale at and for West Seattle Tool Library

#398: 4712 25th SW – part of proceeds to support Ukraine

We’ll link this from the map page so you can find it again if you need to. More lists tomorrow!