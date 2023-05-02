2 days until sunny, warm West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. Here’s the second mini-list

Some years, as West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day approaches, we’ve been watching the forecast nervously, hoping the weather would stay dry, at least for that day. This year, there’s no nervousness needed – not only will Saturday’s weather be dry, it’ll be sunny and warm, a great day for person-to-person recycling, treasure-hunting, neighbor-meeting … So when you’re ready to browse the 400-sale map – if you haven’t already – you’ll find it here (that page also includes a link to the printable map, which you can search via browser find). We’re publishing some highlight lists in the days leading up to WSCGSD – Tuesday night we published the list of benefit/fundraiser sales; tonight, the other sizable sales (those that registered as block sales, and a few other highlights – note that a “block sale” may be everybody on the block selling together at just one house, so go first to the specific address listed):

#2: 3910 SW 109th – estate sale with Café de la Loba food truck (breakfast and lunch options)

#56: 6043 48th SW – block sale

#59: 3915 SW Austin – block sale

#79: 4700 SW Othello – multiple tenants at “West Seattle’s notorious pink and gray apartment building”

#81: 7125 Fauntleroy Way SW – The Kenney senior-living community

#88: 6041 California – View On California apartments

#106: 4600 SW Maple Way – block sale

#122: 5914 34th SW – block sale

#144: 3279 38th SW – block sale

#147: 5908 31st SW – block sale

#156: 4611 35th SW – West Seattle Brookdale senior-living community

#200: 3241 47th SW – Art glass by multiple artists who have been working for months just to create pieces for Sale Day. A WSCGSD tradition! (Note that when you look at the map, the marker may be under #276, a neighbor’s sale.)

#206: 6117 SW Spokane – block sale

#227: 4426 California SW – West Seattle Eagles Aerie 2643, in the parking lot

#241: 5205 SW Charlestown – block sale

#252: 3715 41st SW – block sale

#253: 4160 California SW – antiques and collectibles on California/Genesee corner, a WSCGSD tradition

#272: 4410 California SW – multiple sellers in the courtyard by Hotwire Coffee, a WSCGSD tradition

#288: 4000 54th SW – block sale

#289: 3241 41st SW – block sale

#304: 2719 47th SW – block sale

#354: 4815 Fauntleroy Way SW – multi-tenant sale in apartment complex courtyard

#366: 7137 27th SW – multiple locations in Sylvan Ridge townhome community (look for signs)

#399: 8812 24th SW – “West Seattle Amateur Radio Club Swap Meet and HAM Shack Yard Sale”

Later today, more mini-lists, including the business sales and the lemonade-stand sales! Remember on Saturday morning to check the map page for any last-minute changes/announcements. (The lists will be linked there, too.)