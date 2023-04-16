ELECTION 2023: 9 more days to vote on crisis-care levy

Less than 10 percent of King County voters have sent in their ballots so far for the April 25 special election. You’re voting on just one issue: The countywide levy to fund crisis-care centers. Here’s an info-sheet about the levy. As noted here in January, this nine-year levy would raise a total of $1.25 billion to set up five new regional crisis-care centers, among other things. According to King County, “The levy would be assessed at 14.5 cents per $1,000 in assessed value, estimated to cost approximately $119 per year in 2024 for a median-priced home of $694,000.” Tuesday,April 25th is your deadline to get your ballot postmarked and into USPS mail, or (by 8 that night) into a dropbox. We have three in West Seattle: In The Junction on the south side of SW Alaska just west of California, in High Point on the south side of SW Raymond just east of 35th SW, and on Puget Ridge in front of the South Seattle College [6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor] administration building. (The full countywide list, including dropboxes in White Center and South Park, is here.)