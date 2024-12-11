WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Village Green Holiday Market still has vendor spots

Two weeks until Christmas and Hanukkah, and still lots of holiday happenings ahead! One of the events in our Holiday Guide still has room for participants.

Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) asked us to share this announcement:

Village Green West Seattle invites you to share your talents at our vendor fair! We still have 5 tables available free of charge for local vendors. Our Holiday Market will be from 11 AM-4 PM 12/17/1014!

That’s Tuesday of next week, and everyone is invited to shop, not just Village Green residents. If interested in being a vendor, please email Corinne at corinne@villagegreenretirement.com.