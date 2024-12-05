FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy YMCA will soon add another day, more programs, town-hall attendees told

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Almost a year after concerns were raised about the Fauntleroy YMCA‘s viability, it’s on the rise.

Over that year, the YMCA (WSB sponsor) has added hours and programs, and it’s about to expand its offerings again.

That’s what about 50 people heard at last night’s “town hall” update at Fauntleroy Church (which is co-housed with the Y).

Branch executive Cleveland King said they’ve surpassed the required membership goal – they figured out how to sort out members who primarily use Fauntleroy, and that number is up to 411, aiming for 500. (That stat is dwarfed by the thousands who primarily use the West Seattle branch, but King said he’s focused on the trend – steadily upward.) Here’s our video of his opening update:

King showed photos from the church/Y Chili Fest celebrating a century together, saying the acceptance from the church leadership and community “is a lot different than when I started here” – saying some had previously “given up on” the relationship, but that’s not what’s happening any more. “It’s really the community stepping up, supporting each other … I was just the conduit.”

More additions were listed: Hours, group fitness classes, personal training, youth sports workshops, guided adventures, the Y’s return to the Fauntleroy Fall Festival after being “absent a long time,” partnering with church for medical-debt forgiveness

What’s ahead:

They’ll open 8 am-noon Fridays starting January 1, so they’ll be open every weekday. More group fitness classes, enrichment after-school programs, camping and outdoors, Livestrong (small-group cancer-survivorship program). That all drew applause.

King noted he’d spent a lot of time talking to Fauntleroy UCC senior pastor Rev. Leah Atkinson Bilinski about “how we were going to fix the problem” and called her “instrumental” in “talking, brainstorming … with ideas on how we could save our Y.” He then thanked everyone for “unwithering support this year” before inviting ideas and comments from attendees.

First person said he was one of many attendees from the Active Older Adults group and said they “get so much out of that class,” so they hoped more classes will be added – and Y staffer Madisson (photo below) said, yes, they will be.

Another person asked for more Pilates classes – mat Pilates – and Madisson promised that’s in the works, maybe for spring. Then Art took the mic and said that he is thankful that King came to West Seattle, as he’s seen “a steady step-by-step improvement …” He was also impressed that King came to join an AOA class and experienced it “in person for yourself.” King said that “starting in January, I’ll be here probably more than you want to see me.”

Mary asked to hear more about King’s vision. He’s looking into what it would take to purchase equipment. Some say they like the current equipment the way it is, though. He says he understands – but ‘there are benefits to upgrading sometimes.” Machines that are aging may not be conditioning yu the right way. “I don’t feel we

Next questioner: “When you’re deciding about changing machines, how are you making that decision?”

When repair costs start to pile up, King replied. Also when tests on equipment show it’s failing. The questioner suggested asking members for advice and participation when making that kind of change. Also, providing someone to educate members on new equipment “The transition needs to make sense to people.” Like explanations about how the new machine(s) might work the body more efficiently, for example. “You wouldn’t get (so much) pushback.” King agreed. He said they’d considered having the PT staff on site for the first month of new equipment. That touched off a discussion about how to get questions answered and instruction offered regarding new machines. Madisson said they’re working on that. “We’re always going to be here for you.”

Next questioner, Nancy, said she likes the current machines but isn’t opposed to new ones. She said she would come more often if classes were available – she attended strength and fitness, Pilates barre, and “those are the things that would bring me back” as well as other former classmates. She’d rather see money spent on more classes than new machines.

Madisson said the bar classes will return, among others. She’s also bringing in former longtime instructors as well as new ones. “I’m really excited about bringing more and more … over here.” And, “even if we add more in January – that’s not it – we’re not done.”

Another question: “Will the Kid Zone be open when you open (more) mornings?” King replied, “In 2025, I am hoping to address that.” First, though, his goal is to get to 500 memberships for Fauntleroy, and they’re close. “We are going to work with our family programs around what’s a good time, how many families are interested,” etc.

Andrew from the advisory board noted he was one of several board members in attendance. “Are they going to play basketball Saturdays here or at the main branch?” Both, all day, playing basketball, King replied. Andrew asked about more hours/days, and King said if the need is there, he’s open to fighting for it. They could look at opening the rest of the facility while the gym is already open for basketball. King said he sometimes has to convince the association that Fauntleroy is a branch of its own – “we need to not have it so connected to the West Seattle branch … if we ca get to the point where the numbers show it’s a branch, that helps my fight every day.” He hopes Fauntleroy can get up to 1,000 members of its own by the end of 2026.

Inez wondered about adult sports, like an adult basketball league. And what about more in-person classes? She also wanted to have a transcript of the meeting for those who weren’t able to attend. King replied that they’ve been trying to encourage adult basketball players to help them form a league – which he believes is more effective than more drop-in times. Inez asked about 4-8 pm, and King said there’s “no room” during those hours – it would have t be “after 8.” Madisson said programs for the chronically ill would require collaborating with a health-focused staff. She added that they’re going to be adding senior healthy potlucks == could just focus on “fun things,” could also bring in speakers. December 12 is the first one. They’re also hoping to bring in “Pedal for Parkinson’s” and weight-loss-related programming. Regarding getting info, King said they put some info on Instagram and also noted that WSB was there to report on the meeting.

Another question: Why not count Fauntleroy/West Seattle users as Fauntleroy members, at least partially? And she added “compiling email lists should not be a challenge in today’s environment.” King said he agreed.

Another board member, Tristan, asked about the afterschool enrichment programs mentioned briefly in the slideshow. A Y staffer said it was her second day in her new role and West Seattle Elementary, Arbor Heights, Concord, Fairmount Park, Boren have licensed child-care sites but that’s not an enrichment program – what is, is cooking classes, yoga, etc. for kids and families. “You’re gonna sign up for something specifically for your kiddo.”

Next person said she appreciates how clean and pristine the facility here is. King then said there’ll be a budget for staffing at Fauntleroy next year. That too drew applause.

Another member who stepped to the mic said he was glad to see the promised changes really did happen. He then brought up a website feature that doesn’t break out Fauntleroy and West Seattle separately. He expressed hope it could be made more functional. King said, “We have to continue to find ways to separate what had been separated for so long.” The member had some simple suggestsions for distinguishing online listings.

Madisson then brought up the Y360 app. She said she and other Healthy Living directors have been working on changes for “as many possible ways to communicate class changes, subs, etc.” and the Y360 app will be able to help with that.

Next, a question about a mention of more adult pickleball. There’s only one court at Fauntleroy, said King, but it wasn’t very popular – though it is a popular sport at the West Seattle branch. “But if you want it, we’ll try. … We can definitely figure out 8 to 12 (morning), though the evening is definitely consumed with basketball.

The question after that – could the cable machine be moved back into its original position? “I think we’re still assessing that space and how we can maximize it,” said King, “but that is something I’m oiconsidering.” The next person said there are more people who also “would love seeing it move back.” Another person interjected that people like to stretch in that space. “Sounds like a big change oming down the pike for that room,” added someone else. Well, they’re starting a “planning phase” right now,” King said. “I we can put something there that’s more efficient … we are looking at planning for the future. I will do my best to accommodate those who need that accomodation currently, until we need to make those changes.”

He then said, how many people in the room know someone who might come back if they added more hours, more programming, etc.? What would it take? Early-afternoon hours – 1 to 4 – said someone. Kid Zone, said others. Saturday morning workout capability. One man suggested volleyball might be a draw. King reiterated that 600 kids are playing basketball since this is THE season – but they try to have other sports, sometimes including volleyball, at other times of year.

Do you need volunteers? Ask for them, suggested a voice from the back.

Next: Spend money on classes before you spend it on new equipment. And “thank you so much for the changes yoou have made and for coming out tonight and engaging in this dialogue.”

King mentioned a New Year’s promotion – $0 joining fee – is coming up. He also reiterated, “We will work on Kid Zone in 2025 – we’ll work on a budget, staffing, what that looks like … If we reintroduce Kid Zone, what are the most sought-after hours.” One voice said, “You’re asking the wrong group,” reminding King that so many of those in attendance were seniors. One younger attendee – Rev. Atkinson Bilinski – suggested 9 to noon.

King ended with words of appreciation. “We hear you, we will continue to serve the community, we will continue to make the changes and improvements you’re asking for.”