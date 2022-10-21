ELECTION 2022: Ballots arrive; senator campaigns in West Seattle

Two election notes:

BALLOTS ARRIVE: As noted here Wednesday, King County Elections has mailed the general-election ballots, and they’ve started arriving, so voting has begun. If you want to return your ballot via a county dropbox, West Seattle has three – the full countywide list is here. We recently previewed what’s on your ballot. You have until Tuesday night, November 8th, to vote, and you can choose a new way to track your ballot. Not registered to vote yet? Not too late to change that.

SENATOR CAMPAIGNS IN WEST SEATTLE: U.S. Senator Patty Murray just made a noontime campaign stop in West Seattle:

(WSB photo)

She spoke at C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor), accompanied by Mini Timmaraju, who is president of NARAL Pro-Choice America. Murray is a Democrat running for a sixth 6-year term in the U.S. Senate, challenged in this election by Republican Tiffany Smiley. Murray chairs the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor, & Pensions Committee. Her speech at C & P not only focused on reproductive rights but also touted, among other things, the federal funding that helped cover the cost of the West Seattle Bridge repairs. After the C & P event, she was off to campaign in other parts of the city, including the Rainier Valley and International District.