ELECTION 2022: Your ballot’s on the way, and you can sign up to get alerts about its status

King County Elections has started mailing ballots for the November 8th election, and you can vote as soon as yours arrives – drop boxes open tomorrow (or just drop it into USPS mail, no stamps needed). Something new this time – the county has launched ballot alerts. From today’s announcement:

Voters can now opt in to receive text or email notifications as their ballot is processed, making it even easier to know that their vote counted. Ballot alerts will also let voters know if there is an issue with their signature that they need to resolve before their vote can be counted. Alerts are available in English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

You can sign up by going here (the option will come up on the second screen). Here’s our preview of what you’ll see on your ballot when it arrives. Election Night – when the voting ends and vote-counting begins – is Tuesday, November 8th,