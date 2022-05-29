WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes

(Wednesday night at Alki – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Day two of the holiday weekend – here’s our list:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: If not postponed by weather, SDOT plans to be repaving at the entrance to the eastbound low bridge (details here).

VFW POPPIES: The West Seattle VFW plans to be back at Admiral Safeway (2622 California SW) 9 am-noon offering the veteran-made poppies.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re still listing these – see today’s list here.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND SALE: New WSB sponsor Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska) is having a sale through Monday! Open today 11 am-5 pm.

LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Though today’s -1.4-foot low tide at 11:09 am is not super-low, Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are making their season debut. Find them at Constellation Park and Lincoln Park 10 am-noon.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – and plants at the weekly WSFM. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

WHITE CENTER MARKET: 11 am at Future Primitive (9832 14th SW), shop local makers/growers’ wares, including West Seattle-made Cascadia Wicks‘ candles, at this monthly pop-up market.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has reopened its museum on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: Weekly tours are back, as previewed here! First tour at 1 pm, last at 3:45; here’s how it’ll work.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA & MEDITATION: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio (7356 35th SW) – details here.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list on our calendar? We update it daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!