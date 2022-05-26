RETURNING: Weekly tours of Alki Point Lighthouse resume Sunday

(Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary)

Weekly tours of Alki Point Lighthouse are returning, as just announced by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary! Last year, two tours were given, in September, after a tour-less 2020, so this is the first full season since 2019. Here’s the announcement:

The tours of Alki Point Lighthouse will be back this year! First day of the season is this Sunday, May 29th. First visitors enter the site at 1 p.m. Last tour begins at 3:45. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary plans to provide tours every Sunday afternoon during the summer season through Labor Day weekend, pending availability of sufficient volunteer staffing. Tour updates will be published on Friday each week.

This year, in order to enhance safety and reduce crowding, the tour team is piloting a new system to manage the number of visitors in the lighthouse, in the tower and on site. No reservations are needed but there will be a sign up sheet at the gate on the day of the tour for visitors to sign up for a tour time slot for that afternoon. They may also be assigned a specific time to go up to the tower’s lantern room.

Visitors age six and up may climb to the lantern room at the top of the tower. All children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult while on the lighthouse site. Service animals are welcome, but no pets are allowed. For more information about the site and other visitor guidelines, go here.

Questions can be emailed to: alkilighthouseteam@gmail.com