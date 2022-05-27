Mountain to Sound Outfitters: Welcoming a new WSB sponsor, with a sale on now!

Today we’re welcoming our newest WSB sponsor, Mountain to Sound Outfitters, which has a sale this holiday weekend! New sponsors get the opportunity to let you know what they’re all about, so here’s their story:

Mountain to Sound Outfitters is West Seattle’s local independently owned outdoor store specializing in Snowsports, Paddlesports, Vehicle Racks, and Skates. Greg Whittaker began Mountain to Sound Outfitters in 2009 as several winter-sports specialty shops in the region went out of business, including Olympic Sports and Mt. Pilchuck Ski and Sports. Having operated Alki Kayak Tours since 2005, it was a natural growth option to develop a retail storefront in the Triangle area of West Seattle, catering to local and regional adventurers. Our business philosophy is based on a strong foundation of community spirit and customer service. We’re passionate about expanding the outdoor culture and helping people enjoy all that the Northwest has to offer.

The distinctive green building, located between the American Legion Howitzer and Rotary Park Totem Pole on Alaska and 36th Ave SW, was chosen because of the nature of the business. Large unruly items such as Skis, Snowboards, Kayaks, and Stand Up Paddleboards just wouldn’t have melded into the tight commercial area of The Junction, and it enables customers to park right in front to drop off their skis and snowboards for a tune-up, or get a new Thule cargo box installed on your vehicle.

“The pandemic has been an interesting time for us all and M2S is no exception,” says Whittaker. “People started craving the outdoors and tapped into their inner desire to be on the water. We had all kinds of inquiries about SUPs and kayaks but we couldn’t get much in the way of product. The supply chain has caught up and we are now stocked with a good supply of kayaks, Stand Up Paddleboards, skates and racks. Customers come for our summer product lines from all over the state as well as Alaska. Our brands are top notch and the team has the expertise to help guide you into what will work best for the goals you have out exploring Puget Sound and our many waterways.”

This Memorial Day Weekend, Mountain to Sound Outfitters is holding a Sale, offering discounts on Kayaks and SUPs as well as the accessories needed to safely explore our waterways and slopes. Winter clearance Snowboards and Skis are also still available. Stop by and say hi to the crew at 3602 SW Alaska St, and check out the selection when you are driving by and need some gear, or just some eye protection for that rarely seen sun (our selection of sunglasses is one of the best in West Seattle). Open 11 am-6 pm today (Friday, May 27th), 11 am-5 pm Saturday and Sunday, and 11 am-6 pm on Memorial Day.

