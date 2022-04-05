REOPENING: Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s Log House Museum

(Southwest Seattle Historical Society photo)

The home of West Seattle’s history, the Log House Museum at 61st/Stevens, is about to reopen its doors to the public after its latest pandemic-precautionary closure. The Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s interim director Maggie Kase sent the announcement:

We are very excited to announce that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s Log House Museum will be re-opening to the public Friday, April 8th, 2022. Our hours of operation are 12:00 to 4:00 pm Friday-Saturday. Face coverings are still required in the Log House Museum for all visitors age 5 and older regardless of vaccination status. No appointment required, walk-ins welcome. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Information on visiting the museum is here.

P.S. You can learn more about the SWSHS in the latest episode of Keith Bacon‘s podcast All Ways West Seattle.