VACCINATION: Pfizer gets OK to start at age 12; West Seattle Junction pop-up clinic Saturday adds sweet incentive

Two vaccination-situation updates this afternoon:

PFIZER OK’D FOR 12-TO-15-YEAR-OLDS: The Pfizer vaccine now has FDA authorization for 12- to 15-year-olds. That’s not the final hurdle, though; a CDC decision is next, and then the Western States review group. Whenever there’s word it’s officially available to those ages in our area, we’ll have updates in our continuing pandemic coverage. (Added 4:21 pm: Mayoral spokesperson Kelsey Nyland tells WSB the city will offer it to 12+ “as soon as it’s approved!”)

SATURDAY CLINIC: As we first reported last week, a COVID vaccination pop-up is planned Saturday (May 15th) in the West Seattle Junction. Today, news of an inoculation incentive – the first 50 people to get vaccinated there on Saturday will get coupons you can take to Husky Deli for a free ice-cream cone! The pop-up will happen in the 42nd SW parking lot (just south of SW Oregon), 10 am-noon Saturday (with the potential to run a bit longer if there’s a crowd). No appointments – just show up. The shots will be given by a Seattle Fire Department Mobile Vaccination Team; they’ll have the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, so if you’re awaiting a second Moderna dose, you’re eligible too. If you opt for a first Moderna dose, you can get a second-dose appointment at the city’s West Seattle hub.