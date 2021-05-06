FOLLOWUP: Date set for West Seattle Junction pop-up vaccination clinic

As reported here Tuesday, the city’s trying new tactics to get more people vaccinated, including pop-up vaccination clinics in various neighborhood business districts. We noted that the West Seattle Junction Association had heard from the city about hosting one. Now the date is set – WSJA executive director Lora Radford says the clinic is planned for 10 am-noon on Saturday, May 15th. So if you’re not vaccinated yet but might find that more convenient for you than what’s available now, stand by for more details!
