SPEND LOCAL: Help us update West Seattle business info!

As reported here earlier, the governor has announced a new round of restrictions aimed mostly at local businesses. (Here’s the governor’s office document with the complete list.) Many businesses that were already required to operate at reduced capacity are now under orders to cut back further.

Your spending decisions matter more than ever. A dollar spent with a local independent business has direct impact on whether we’ll still have a local independent business community when this is past. And the West Seattle Bridge closure, about to go into its ninth month, has intensified the need for local businesses.

So we’re going to do what we did when the first wave of restrictions happened back in March. We’re going to step up all the info we can bring you about local businesses. In the next few days before restaurants/bars are required to suspend indoor service, for example, we’re going to refresh/relaunch the food/drink-establishment list we launched back in March (which has been used almost 100,000 times), with updated information about takeout and outdoor service. We’ll also be collecting, for our forthcoming holiday guide, information about local retailers with online shopping.

If you’re a businessperson, we invite you to send us a quick update (hours, link for online ordering/shopping, whether you have in-house delivery, curbside service, outdoor service or shopping, etc.). We’ll do our best to proactively gather updates too, but help is appreciated. westseattleblog@gmail.com – or if texting is more convenient, 206-293-6302 – thank you!