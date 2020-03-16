WHO’S OPEN: West Seattle restaurants, coffee shops, other beverage establishments … and we’re adding more to the list!

With the new orders closing restaurants and beverage businesses except for pickup/delivery, many have asked for a list of West Seattle establishments that are offering their food/beverages that way. This is what we have so far and we are continuing to research online and by phone – thanks to everyone who has contributed so far, especially the proprietors who have contacted us directly. Be aware that this could change day by day and we will be adding to it continuously as we get/find info. Your help is appreciated, westseattleblog@gmail.com, text/voice: 206-293-6302. (Note: Business names are hotlinked to their websites except for those for which we couldn’t find websites.)

ALKI MAIL AND DISPATCH: Coffee bar open for pickup. (4701 SW Admiral Way)

ALKI CAFE: “Currently taking orders for in-store take out, and delivery through Postmates from 8AM – 3PM daily.” 206-935-0616. (2726 Alki SW)

AMPERSAND CAFE “will continue serving our full menu (coffee and tea, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pastries, package beer and wine) to go through our front windows at our regular hours 6 am-7 pm.” (2536 Alki SW)

ARTHUR’S: To-go orders, 206-829-8235. (2311 California SW)

AZUMA SUSHI: Takeout. Also delivery via Postmates & Doordash. 4533 California Ave SW, (206) 937-1148

BAKERY NOUVEAU: Open for takeout. (4737 California SW)

BEST OF HANDS BARRELHOUSE: Testing to-go-only 3-7 pm Monday 3/16, crowlers & pre-packaged bottles and cans, credit cards only. (7500 35th SW)

BIN 41: Open Monday 1-5 (usually closed). CURBSIDE delivery. There is a 3 minute load zone directly in front of the shop. Call or email us (give us about an hour advance notice) and we will box it up and bring it out curbside. 206.937.0411 or bin41@me.com. Also

“we will deliver in West Seattle (or other areas can be coordinated) for a small delivery fee to offset hourly rate and gas costs. However, if you coordinate with a few of your neighbors to join in, we can deliver for free if we get the volume up to offset costs.” (4707 California SW)

BLUE MOON BURGERS: Order online here or delivery here. (2504 Alki SW)

BOSS DRIVE-IN: Pickup. (9061 Delridge Way SW)

C & P COFFEE COMPANY: All takeout and they’ve converted the back door into a takeout window. Evening events are cancelled, but they’re still open. Pete and Cameron are still mulling the hours, but they will continue to open at 6 am.” Note, short-term parking on the alley behind the shop. (5612 California SW)

CAFE MIA: “Takeout orders on request.” 206-708-7891. (4310 SW Oregon)

CAPCO BEVERAGES: Open for shopping. (4100 SW Alaska)

CHRISTO’S ON ALKI: “Offering takeout orders, Uber Eats delivery, and working on its own delivery TBA. Our hours will be from 3-9 during this time.” Also via ChowNow, linked to their website. 206-923-2200 (2508 Alki SW)

CIRCA – “We will be open regular hours today for take out and starting tomorrow we will be doing breakfast take out starting at 9am as well. We will be creating a drive-thru in the coming days on the side door of our building so customers don’t even have to get out of their car if they don’t want to.” 206-923-1102. (2605 California SW)

COASTLINE BURGERS: Open 11 am-8 pm. Call for Pickup at 206-946-6827. Order Online. (4444 California Ave SW)

COPPER COIN: Call for Pickup at 206-420-3608, Order Online, Open 12 pm-8 pm. (2329 California SW)

EASY STREET CAFE: “Take out and coffee bar 7 am to 3 pm. Full menu – and if you want delivery, Matt V says he will personally deliver!” 206-938-EASY. (California/Alaska)

EL CHUPACABRA ALKI: Open for takeout. (2620 Alki SW)

ENDOLYNE JOE’S: “Open today for regular sitdown service. Starting tomorrow they’ll convert to takeout.” (9261 45th SW)

FRESHY’S COFFEE: “Customers can come in and order, but can’t remain in the seating area. We are working on an online way to pre-order and then bring the orders to their car (if customers don’t want to come in). Due to the ever changing soups being made and its availability, customers can call to inquire. We will then announce where they can get the information online. As for delivery, we are currently working on the logistics for that.” (2735 California SW)

GRILLBIRD TERIYAKI: To-go orders. 206-402-4388. (6501 35th SW)

HUSKY DELI: Pickup, plus delivery with orders of at least $50. 206-937-2810. (4721 California SW)

KIZUKI: Open for pickup. Offering free lunches for people under 16. (4203 SW Alaska)

LADY JAYE: Takeout on Tuesday 3/17 and beyond. 206-457-4029. (4523 California SW)

LUNA PARK CAFE: Will be open 8 am-8 pm with full takeout, food and beer, call 206-935-7250 or via Doordash. (2918 SW Avalon Way)

MARINATION MAKAI: Takeout available. 206-328-8226. (1660 Harbor SW)

MASHIKO: Takeout/delivery starting Wednesday 3/18. Call 206-935-4339, open 5-9 pm. (4725 California SW)

MIOPOSTO: Online ordering- Select ‘curbside’ at checkout and we’ll bring it to your car. ⁣Or – Give us a call and come and pick it up! Or – Order delivery to your home via DoorDash and Caviar⁣. Our hours will be 11:30 am-8 pm.” (2139 California SW)

MISSION CANTINA: To-go orders, 206-937-8220. (2325 California SW)

NEW LEAF BISTRO: Checking.

NIKKO TERIYAKI: Open for takeout. 206-937-8374. (4710 42nd SW)

NOS NOS COFFEE HOUSE: Open for takeout 7 am to 4 pm. (35th SW & SW Graham)

OH’S SANDWICHES: Pickup – call ahead. 206-420-3692. (3217 California SW)

PEGASUS PIZZA: Takeout orders, 206-932-4849. (2768 Alki SW)

PHO AROMA: Open for takeout. 206-932-4343. (5605 Delridge Way SW)

PIZZERIA 22: Free delivery every day starting at 4 pm, 206-687-7701. (4213 SW College)

SALTY’S ON ALKI: To-go menu as featured here. Drive-up pickup available. 206-937-1600. (1936 Harbor SW)

SOUND & FOG: “Operating normally as to-go only. Lots of great coffee roasters and wines to grab. Webstore coming soon.” (4735 40th SW)

SUB SHOP WESTWOOD VILLAGE: “We will be operating normal business hours (9:30 am-8 pm M-F) (10:30 am-7:30 pm Sat-Sun). We are doing walk-in to-go orders, call-ahead orders 206-932-1709, and delivery via Doordash and Uber Eats.” (9031 25th SW)

TAQUERIA GUAYMAS: Delivery via Uber Eats or GrubHub. Pickup orders can be delivered curbside – simply call – 206-935-8970. (4719 California SW)

THE BEER JUNCTION: “We are continuing with our scheduled closure on Monday, March 16th. Starting on Tuesday, March 17th, our retail area will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The bar will be closed, although customers can get crowlers of draft beer filled to go or purchase a new growler to be filled (out of caution, we will not be filling growlers brought in by customers).” (4511 California SW)

THE BRIDGE: Pickup, and delivery via GrubHub. (California/Graham)

UPTOWN ESPRESSO, DELRIDGE AND JUNCTION: “So far at normal hours, may possibly change over the course of the week. TO-GO orders only.” (California/Edmunds, Delridge/Andover)

VISCON CELLARS: “Viscon Cellars will provide free local delivery of our wines during this mandate. Folks can place orders with me directly and we will deliver. Contact Ben Viscon at Ben@Visconcellars.com or call at 206-419-0468 to place an order.” (5910 California SW)

WEST 5: Has online ordering for takeout. (4533 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE GROUNDS: Open for takeout. (2141 California SW)

YOUNG’S RESTAURANT: “Open starting March 19th for orders to go and gift cards. We will do curbside deliveries. 206-762-3438 Hours for now: 8 am-3 pm. (9413 16th SW)

More to add! We’ve encountered very few total closures so far, so if you have a fave not listed here yet, try them (and tell them to send us their plans!).