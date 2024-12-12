Celebration of life planned in February for Joseph R. Nokes, 1950-2024

A celebration of life is planned February 15 for Joe Nokes, whose family and friends are sharing this remembrance now:

Joseph “Joe” Robert Nokes passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tacoma, Washington on December 4, 2024, at the age of 74, after a long battle with colon cancer.

Affectionately called Joe, Joey, or Joe Bob, he was born a twin in Seattle, Washington May 28, 1950, to Della & George Nokes Sr. Joe grew up in West Seattle and graduated from West Seattle High School in 1969. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers George Jr., Jim, and John.

Joe worked for more than 30 years for Auto Processing and then Distribution Auto Services in Seattle. Joe retired when the company closed in 2001. He moved to his home at Lake Limerick in 2003. He then started working at the Little Creek Casino as a security guard. He also worked at the 40et8 veterans’ club as a karaoke disc jockey.

Joe was a golfer and an avid Mariners, Huskies, Seahawks, and Kraken fan. He was a member of the 1980 National Championship Peterbilt fastpitch softball team that just recently was inducted into the 2024 Softball Hall of Fame in Oklahoma.

Joe is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Henderson (Ron); a son, Scott Nokes (Amanda); granddaughters Katelyn and Bailee Nokes and Reese Henderson; his twin brother Jerry Nokes (Sheila); sister Renie Dyson (Dean); sister-in-law Debbie Nokes; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life on February 15, 2025, at the Lake Limerick’s Community Hall, 790 E. St. Andrews Dr., Shelton Washington, from 12:00 to 4:00 PM.