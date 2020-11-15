HAPPENING NOW: Governor’s announcement, as COVID-19 surges in ‘third wave’

11:02 AM: As previewed last night, Gov. Jay Inslee is briefing the media on new restrictions to try to stop the surge of COVID-19 – the feed (and afterward, archived video) is above. His office says he’s being joined by “Dr. George Diaz, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, King County Executive Dow Constantine, State Health Officer Kathy Lofy, and Spokane COVID unit nurse Clint Wallace.” We’ll post notes as it goes, and will link official documents when they’re available too.

The governor says this is “the most dangerous day” in our state’s public health history, in more than a century – the “third wave” of the pandemic – and says the virus cannot be “left unchecked. … Inaction here is not an option.” He stresses that the biggest concern is that the health-care system will be overwhelmed. He then recaps the current stats, including another statewide daily record yesterday in number of cases, and another one expected today. This is a “more dangerous” place than we were in last March, he says.



11:08 AM: He says he’s announcing executive orders “to give us reasonable hope” that the virus can be gotten back under oontrol. The restrictions will be in place until December 14th, and will take effect at midnight Monday.

*Indoor social gatherings with people from outside your home are prohibited unless people have quarantined for 14 days or (added) quarantined 7 days AND received a negative test less than 48 hours ahead

*Outdoor gatherings limited to 5 people

*No indoor operations for bars/restaurants

*Indoor retail limited to 25 percent capacity, including grocery stores

*Religious services limited to 25 percent indoor capacity – with some restrictions on live music; no choirs

He acknowledges that restrictions are painful for businesses and employees – but “what’s at stake here is life itself.”

He says he’s committing another $50 million in business “grants and loans” before year’s end to try to get businesses more help. “But we know that’s not enough … but it’s what we’ve been able to do so far.” He says they’re also trying “to get the federal government to step up to the plate” and send more help to people. If that doesn’t happen, he says, the state will talk to legislators about unspecified “other” possibilities.

He also says guidance for child care and education is NOT changing.

11:18 AM: Now Dr. Lofy, the state health officer, is speaking. She notes the state’s daily case numbers have doubled recently and hospitalizations are increasing too. She says the “rationale” for the governor’s announcements are based on the newest knowledge about how the virus can spread, through “aerosols,” and that indoor exposure is the biggest danger. Droplets and aerosol particles can even travel beyond 6 feet, she says. She also says it’s not easy to pinpoint where people get infected. But “if we act now, we can be successful.”