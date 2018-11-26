West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Friday night’s mysterious power outage

November 26, 2018 8:55 pm
As promised, we followed up with Seattle City Light about Friday night’s brief-but-widespread West Seattle power outage. That night, all they could tell us was that they’d traced it to the Delridge Substation – also blamed for two other brief-but-widespread outages last summer – but hadn’t found out what went wrong. Today we checked with SCL’s Scott Thomsen, who says the exact cause remains a mystery: “Crews patrolled the lines that night and went out again today during daylight. They did not find any problems. They believe that a branch from one of the wooded areas could have fallen into the lines and then fallen to the ground after creating a brief short circuit.” That short circuit could have been the source of the “boom” some reported hearing, Thomsen says: “That would have been the breakers opening. They then reclose automatically. If the problem has gone away, the breakers stay closed and service is restored. That’s what happens in what we refer to as a momentary outage.”

  • sam-c November 26, 2018 (9:14 pm)
    So, based on the previous report, someone lost a monitor thanks to these outages and power surges.  At my office, it appears that we lost one of our battery back ups thanks to this outage. I wonder if the City of Seattle takes into consideration all the e-waste they create with their inferior systems.  they should underground the power.

  • Sam-c November 26, 2018 (9:23 pm)
    And as you criticize my comment, think about how many times a power outage has been attributed to a substation door, “slamming too hard.” Once is silly, 2 is ridiculous.

  • dsa November 26, 2018 (9:37 pm)
    Sam-C I agree with you. SCL has issues that never used to exist.

