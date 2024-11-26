West Seattle Junction Christmas tree gets unplanned ‘butchering.’ Who did it?

After commenter “Anonyme” – who has identified themselves previously as a former arborist – noted that the Junction Plaza Park tree that serves as The Junction’s official Christmas tree appeared “butchered,” we went over for a look. Our photo above is what we saw. Definitely trimmed – to put it mildly – in a major way, with the lighting event just a week and a half away. We checked in with the West Seattle Junction Association to see what happened – and executive director Chris Mackay says it’s news to them, though there’s been someone doing uninvited “butchering” on other trees in the area. She wanted us to ask if anyone saw it happening, or “has photos of the culprit.” (If you do have info and/or visuals, please contact WSJA – info@wsjunction.org.) Meantime, the tree lighting will proceed anyway (6 pm-ish on Saturday, December 7), because, as Chris puts it, “we have to” – the tree lighting is part of a 4-8 pm festival that night, featuring performances, a Night Market, beer garden, and more.