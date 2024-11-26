West Seattle, Washington

26 Tuesday

West Seattle Junction Christmas tree gets unplanned ‘butchering.’ Who did it?

November 26, 2024 3:29 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
After commenter “Anonyme” – who has identified themselves previously as a former arborist – noted that the Junction Plaza Park tree that serves as The Junction’s official Christmas tree appeared “butchered,” we went over for a look. Our photo above is what we saw. Definitely trimmed – to put it mildly – in a major way, with the lighting event just a week and a half away. We checked in with the West Seattle Junction Association to see what happened – and executive director Chris Mackay says it’s news to them, though there’s been someone doing uninvited “butchering” on other trees in the area. She wanted us to ask if anyone saw it happening, or “has photos of the culprit.” (If you do have info and/or visuals, please contact WSJA – info@wsjunction.org.) Meantime, the tree lighting will proceed anyway (6 pm-ish on Saturday, December 7), because, as Chris puts it, “we have to” – the tree lighting is part of a 4-8 pm festival that night, featuring performances, a Night Market, beer garden, and more.

2 Replies to "West Seattle Junction Christmas tree gets unplanned 'butchering.' Who did it?"

  • Seattlite November 26, 2024 (3:44 pm)
    Are there any cameras in this area that could give a clue as to when this happened?  What a crying shame. 

  • momos mom November 26, 2024 (3:48 pm)
    Well WTHeck! That tree looks pretty bad towards the top anyways and now it looks even worse. I guess the lighting if it happens will have to be a Charlie Brown tree lighting.

