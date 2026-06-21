WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Summer begins with 25 options!

(WSB photo – seen sunbathing at Longfellow Creek)

Welcome to summer, which officially began early this morning; hot weather is ahead but the alert doesn’t kick in until 11 am Monday, so, for what should be a pleasant Sunday (and Father’s Day), here are highlights from what’s on our West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: 9 am, Westies Run Club runs from Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) today.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SAAMATO DANCE/DRUM CONFERENCE: The four-day West African drumming/dancing conference at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW) concludes, starting at 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open every Sunday year-round on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in early-summer produce-and-products season – asparagus, lettuce, greens, microgreens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, fruit (strawberries, cherries, apricots …), more – and many options for baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, poultry, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

MASTER GARDENERS AT THE MARKET: If you have a gardening question, you can get an answer from a Master Gardener! Their weekly clinics at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market continue today, 10 am-2 pm. (Look for their booth toward the south end of the market.)

GRUNGE BRUNCH: For Father’s Day, the classic Seattle rock sound accompanies brunch at Easy Street Café (4559 California SW), 10 am-noon.

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and enjoy a buffet breakfast.

KNIFE SHARPENING: 10 am-5 pm pop-up with Kneighborhood Knives at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW).

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

THE BLACK REFLECTION PROJECT: 11 am-4:30 pm, day 3, all welcome, at the Washington State Black Legacy Institute (2656 42nd SW).

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily operation resumes at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SUPER DELI MART PARTY BENEFITING FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: As previewed here, 1-4 pm, all ages welcome in the Super Deli Mart lot for bubbles, live music, and beverages with part of the proceeds benefiting the Fauntleroy Fall Festival. (35th SW and SW Barton)

SNAIL MAIL SUNDAY AT MR. B’S: 1-4 pm, write postcards at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

SOCCER DOUBLEHEADER: Two matches at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), West Seattle Rhodies FC vs. Portland Cherry Bombs FC at 2 pm, Junction FC vs. Ballard FC at 5:15 pm.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome this afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: 2:30 pm, Bernard Struber and Laure Struber ft. The Mighty Wurlitzer. (7904 35th SW)

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: Second matinée performance of ArtsWest‘s new play, 3 pm – online tickets here. (4711 California SW)

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight, late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

CROWDSOURCE CHOIR: Unique musical event at Alki Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW), 7 pm.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, jazz with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

SOLSTICE SUNSET WATCH WITH ALICE: 8:30 pm, be at Solstice Park (top of the slope at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) to join astronomy educator Alice Enevoldsen‘s quarterly change-of-seasons sunset watch. Find out what the solstice really is, and why the park’s named for it!

Organizing, or helping with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!