How to avoid burnout; upcycling; listening; reading; more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our Wednesday list, delayed by breaking news, with highlights mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time – here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

SUMMER FOOD FOR KIDS: Some local sites are now open – see our story for locations and other information.

strong>TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

STRATEGIES FOR AVOIDING BURNOUT: Free noon lunch-and-learn at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor) to help you avoid burnout.

SPRAYPARK’S OPEN: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

SWIMMING POOL’S OPEN: Daily operations also continue at Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

WADING POOLS: Two are scheduled today in West Seattle – Delridge, 12-5:30 pm (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Lincoln Park, 12-7 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

QUIET READING AT CENTER FOR ACTIVE LIVING: 4-6 pm, bring your own book and settle into a cozy corner to read. (4217 SW Oregon)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is happening at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

UPCYCLE NIGHT AT MR. B’S: 6-9 pm, bring your upcycle-able item(s) to Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Talk about Seattle’s growth – current and future – at the weekly 6 pm meetup at Elliott Bay Brewing (4720 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces.

PRACTICE YOUR SPANISH SPEAKING: New local group of Spanish-language learners, dedicated to practicing it, gathers 6:30-8:30 pm at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

GET RAINWISE: 6:30-7:30 pm in-person session at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) with information about the stormwater systems and a chance to meet contractors.

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), be among the first to hear new music by Jack White. Free, all ages.

JAM SESSION: Musicians and singers are invited to a 7 pm “contemporary Christian music” jam session at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues – Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) now has 7 pm trivia on Wednesdays, tonight’s focus: the 2000s … Admiral Pub trivia at 7:10 pm (2306 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open-mic night! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWING IT WEDNESDAY! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale, South Parkk).

KARAOKE X 2: One of our newest listings – karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW), pm … Or, sing at Admiral Pub starting at 9, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning an event, class, workshop, etc., that’s open to community participation/observation/visitation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!