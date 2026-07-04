FOURTH OF JULY: Fireworks blamed for multiple fires already; traffic detours for fireworks-watchers

9:15 PM: That corner of 34th/Barton is just one of several where Seattle Fire crews have had to put out fires blamed on people throwing fireworks out of car windows or moon roofs and driving away. The photos are from Arlene, who was passing through when she saw this burning shrub:

She also saw what might have been the ignition source, lying in the street:

Shortly after, SFD had a similar call at nearby 35th/Cambridge, another of at least five West Seattle “brush” or “rubbish” fires in which fireworks are suspected, and it’s not even dark yet. We’ll update as the night goes on.

10:10 PM: SFD just had a short-lived “rubbish fire” call at 57th/Alki; earlier tonight, there was a report of a trash can on fire at or near the same spot.

10:20 PM: SFD is now dispatching to a small “brush fire” on Fauntleroy near Edmunds.

10:29 PM: With Alki usually jammed with people watching the partial view of the downtown fireworks, police radio indicates they’re detouring traffic as is usual, to try to lessen the jam once everyone tries to leave simultaneously. That includes a closure of the Harbor offramp from the West Seattle Bridge for a while.

10:36 PM: They’re having some trouble with that – the hill between Hamilton Viewpoint Park and Harbor Avenue is reportedly choked with vehicles pulled over to see the fireworks, so detouring Harbor Ave traffic that way is problematic.