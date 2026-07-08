New at 2026 West Seattle Summer Fest: Four game options for Teen Night!

We are now just two days away now from the peninsula’s biggest party of the year, West Seattle Summer Fest in The Junction! We’ve been spotlighting some of what’s new this year, so right now we’re going to shine the light on Teen Night, a ticketed event this Saturday – here’s how festival organizers at the West Seattle Junction Association explain it:

Calling all teens (and parents who love seeing their kids have an unforgettable time) — this is the night you don’t want to miss during Summer Fest 2026.

Parents, you can feel good knowing your teens are in a safe, welcoming environment while you enjoy the Main Stage music and beverage garden from 8-9:30 pm on Saturday night, July 11th. We have four fun programming choices sure to thrill your teen.

• Mario Kart Race by 4th Emerald Games. Teams compete against each other for first place.

• Escape Room by Surelock Escapes – 13th Floor. Haunted tales and lost treasures. *Room shakes under controlled environment and may cause slight unsteadiness*

• Escape Room by Surelock Escapes – Spell Struck. Hidden mysterious woods and witches. *Players must climb a flight of stairs, and be able to bend/crawl*

• Board Games by The Missing Piece. A variety of your favorite board games along with snacks

$48 per teen – TICKETS HERE