PREVIEW: Start summer by supporting Fauntleroy Fall Festival at Super Deli Mart’s afternoon party

(WSB photo from 2025 Fauntleroy Fall Festival fundraiser @ Super Deli Mart)

Two updates tomorrow for a party that’ll be a fun way to celebrate the first day of summer and Father’s Day while supporting a fall tradition: The Super Deli Mart party benefiting the Fauntleroy Fall Festival is now 1-4 pm Sunday at 35th/Barton, where they’ll turn their lot into a beer garden, and it’ll include live music by The Grunge Trio. This is an all-ages celebration, including bubbles and other activities for the kids. This fundraiser will help keep the Fauntleroy Fall Festival (October 18 this year) free – the festival’s powered by donations and volunteers – with 20 percent of draft-beer sales during the event going to the festival. Stop by Super Deli Mart, northwest corner of 35th/Barton, any time 1-4 pm Sunday.