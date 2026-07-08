West Seattle’s ‘Little STP’ ride returns Sunday!

(File photo – past West Seattle ‘Little STP’ group)

It’s a memorable way to get to West Seattle Summer Fest on Sunday – the West Seattle Bike Connections “Little STP” ride! We just got the official announcement:

West Seattle Little STP Bike Ride

Sunday, July 12th, 2026 – 9:15 am to 1:00 pm

Meet at Hamilton Viewpoint Park

1318 Palm Ave SW

It’s time again to ride from Seattle Street to Portland Street in West Seattle! Join us for our 14th annual riding of this event starting at Hamilton Viewpoint Park in West Seattle on a 10.2-mile route at a leisurely 10-12 mph pace! Register at the start. We invite and welcome everyone including people of all ages, languages, ethnicities, genders, races, and abilities. Riders under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

We will be riding from SW Seattle Street [North Admiral] to SW Portland Street [Gatewood], and back north to Summer Fest at the West Seattle Junction, for a fabulous finish-line party. After some time at the festival, participants can ride home independently, or ride with a leader back to Hamilton Viewpoint.

Our goal will be to stay together as a group. Be prepared for a moderately hilly route. There are a couple of hills that some may wish to walk up. We will regroup at the top of hills. We will stop along the way for restrooms/water at mile 2.7 at the Alaska Junction.

Check brakes and tires before leaving home. Arrive in time for 9:15 ride description and safety briefing. Must be present at the safety briefing to participate. Helmets required. No ear buds. Steady rain cancels. We will ride if there are just light showers.