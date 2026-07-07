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CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Warrant out for West Seattle Bridge wire-theft suspect after arraignment no-show

July 7, 2026 9:18 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(Police body-cam image from Galitzeck’s arrest)

When they charged 47-year-old Gregory W. Galitzeck with three felonies last week (as reported here), the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office warned that the alleged West Seattle Bridge wire thief had 16 arrest warrants issued by courts since 2008 and might be unlikely to appear for arraignment. A judge let him go on personal recognizance anyway. When he was supposed to show up for arraignment this morning, he didn’t. So King County Superior Court Judge Nelson Lee issued Galitzeck’s 17th warrant, and set bail – if and when he’s arrested – at $5,050. In this case, he’s charged with Malicious Mischief In The First Degree, Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, and Theft in the First Degree. We just checked the King County Jail register, and he’s not back in custody yet.

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6 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Warrant out for West Seattle Bridge wire-theft suspect after arraignment no-show"

  • Hammer in Hand July 7, 2026 (9:24 pm)
    Reply

    Around and around it goes… when will it stop? Nobody knows!

  • Erik July 7, 2026 (9:27 pm)
    Reply

    As bad as this sounds I really wish judges would have some sort of accountability for Judges who pull this crap. Dude was obviously not going to show. 

  • dwg July 7, 2026 (9:28 pm)
    Reply

    This is a judge with reckless disregard for our safety, public resources and interests. They should be ashamed to draw a public salary. 

  • Jack July 7, 2026 (9:33 pm)
    Reply

    16 arrests since 2008, consistent no show and they release him….gee what’s wrong with this system! Can you spell career criminal. What is the definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over again! I’m lost for words when it comes to our legal system. 

  • West seattle neighbor July 7, 2026 (9:48 pm)
    Reply

    Seriously crime pays here in Seattle.  You won’t be held accountable, no matter what you do, if you aren’t violent.  

  • valvashon July 7, 2026 (9:53 pm)
    Reply

    I did not see that coming!

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