CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Warrant out for West Seattle Bridge wire-theft suspect after arraignment no-show

(Police body-cam image from Galitzeck’s arrest)

When they charged 47-year-old Gregory W. Galitzeck with three felonies last week (as reported here), the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office warned that the alleged West Seattle Bridge wire thief had 16 arrest warrants issued by courts since 2008 and might be unlikely to appear for arraignment. A judge let him go on personal recognizance anyway. When he was supposed to show up for arraignment this morning, he didn’t. So King County Superior Court Judge Nelson Lee issued Galitzeck’s 17th warrant, and set bail – if and when he’s arrested – at $5,050. In this case, he’s charged with Malicious Mischief In The First Degree, Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, and Theft in the First Degree. We just checked the King County Jail register, and he’s not back in custody yet.