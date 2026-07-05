Here’s how West Seattle Summer Fest will change next Sunday’s Farmers’ Market

That’s the view looking through the barricades at the north end of today’s West Seattle Farmers’ Market, toward where the market will be held next week on the final day of West Seattle Summer Fest. It’s standard now for the market to be located one block north of its usual spot on Summer Fest Sunday, but this year it’ll be a bit different, because – as we first reported last month – SW Oregon will be closed to through traffic at California, so you’ll be able to move seamlessly along the entire stretch of the festival grounds. The block where you’ll find the Farmers’ Market on Sunday is where you’ll find the main stage on Friday and Saturday. And the extra festival space on SW Oregon means “wraparound” outdoor cafés for Shadowland, Dumplings of Fury, and Snapdragon, plus bonus food vendors – with offerings including sandwiches, ice cream, and “pineapple drinks.” The Farmers’ Market hours will be the same as always, 10 am-2 pm, and overall festival hours on Sunday will be 10 am-5 pm. More previews in the days ahead, as we get ready for Summer Fest Eve on Thursday (streets close by 4 pm to start setup) and the festival beginning at 1 pm Friday.