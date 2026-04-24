Here’s when you can start swimming this year in West Seattle’s outdoor salt-water Colman Pool

(2025 WSB photo by Oliver Hamlin)

Thanks to Jimmy for the tip! The full schedule is up for Colman Pool, the outdoor salt-water pool operated by the city on the shore at Lincoln Park. Here’s how it starts:

Preseason Weekends: May 9 to June 7, 2026

May 9-10, May 16-17, May 23-25 (Memorial Day), May 30-31, and June 6-7

Each day will have 4 swims:

12:00 pm – 1:30 pm

1:45 pm – 3:15 pm

3:45 pm – 5:15 pm

5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Each swim will have 4 lap lanes (50 meters) and 1/2 open pool for recreational use. The 1 meter diving board will be open.