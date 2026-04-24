Here’s when you can start swimming this year in West Seattle’s outdoor salt-water Colman Pool

(2025 WSB photo by Oliver Hamlin)
Thanks to Jimmy for the tip! The full schedule is up for Colman Pool, the outdoor salt-water pool operated by the city on the shore at Lincoln Park. Here’s how it starts:
Preseason Weekends: May 9 to June 7, 2026
May 9-10, May 16-17, May 23-25 (Memorial Day), May 30-31, and June 6-7
Each day will have 4 swims:
12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
1:45 pm – 3:15 pm
3:45 pm – 5:15 pm
5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Each swim will have 4 lap lanes (50 meters) and 1/2 open pool for recreational use. The 1 meter diving board will be open.
After that:
Main Season: June 13 – Aug. 30, 2026
Colman Pool will operate 7 days a week from June 13 to August 30, including the July 4th holiday.
Closures and Holidays
Swim Meet closure: June 19-20
Swim Meet closure: July 9-11
Postseason Weekends: Sept 5-7, 13-14, and 19-20, 2026
For full details, see the pool’s website.
| 0 COMMENTS