FOLLOWUP: King County Executive’s two-part plan for Harbor Island Studios’ future

(WSB photo, April)

Some news today about the future of Harbor Island Studios, the county-owned film-studios facility in the old “grain silos” visible from the West Seattle Bridge. The facility was championed by former King County Executive Dow Constantine; under his successor, Girmay Zahilay, it was targeted for cuts last year. Today, Executive Zahilay announced that the county will proceed with “surplussing” the site in hopes of finding a buyer, but in the meantime they’ve found a firm to lease it for at least a year. Here’s the announcement sent by the executive’s office:

Today, King County Executive Girmay Zahilay announced a one-year lease agreement with CREATE48 Media Network for the use of Harbor Island Studios, supporting the region’s growing film industry, strengthening the creative economy, and expanding job opportunities for local filmmakers, creatives, and production professionals.

“Harbor Island Studios has been a unique public asset that supports King County’s film industry and creative economy. I’m glad we were able to find a nonprofit partner to continue momentum for the community while we work with stakeholders to develop a long-term strategy that supports access to affordable film and production space in our region,” said Executive Zahilay. “We’re excited that CREATE48 Media Network will activate and operate this valuable studio space over the next year, bringing more stories to life while also while also empowering creatives and creating pathways into film and media careers.”

“CREATE48 Media Network is deeply grateful to County Executive Zahilay and his staff for their leadership, responsiveness, and partnership in reaching an agreement that keeps Harbor Island Studios moving forward,” said Kirk Nordenstrom, Executive Director of CREATE48 Media Network. “Their work helps preserve critical production infrastructure while allowing us to continue building pathways to family-wage careers in King County’s creative economy. We also want to thank Councilmembers Balducci and Mosqueda for their encouragement and support throughout this effort. Together with County leadership, KCFAB, industry partners, and community stakeholders, we look forward to helping shape a long-term strategy that maintains a strong, sustainable production studio presence in King County.”

With programs in Seattle, Montana, Oregon, and the Bay Area, CREATE48 Media Network produces inclusive, career-building opportunities for filmmakers at all stages. Local programs include the Seattle 48 Hour Film Project, which will take place July 10-12, with the kick-off event taking place at Harbor Island Studios, and screenings of all participating films to then be held at SIFF Cinema Uptown July 27-30, 2026. Additional programs include the Seattle 48 Hour Horror Film Project, the Burien Film Festival, Diversity in Representation Fund, as well as co-hosted free networking events with a variety of industry partners, and educational podcasts to break down barriers to entry in film and media.

Harbor Island Studios is an 89,000 square-foot facility with two sound stages and is the only publicly owned soundstage regionally. Since its official launch in June 2023, Harbor Island Studios has hosted over 160 productions from Paramount Studios, HBO, Amazon, and Netflix, as well as number of independent short films and features, commercials, and music videos.

The studio has also hosted short film competitions, industry training events, and student workshops and tours, supporting career development and local trades.

King County recently completed a surplussing analysis on the property, which is owned by the Solid Waste Division in the Department of Natural Resources and Parks Resources (DNRP). Due to the cost of ongoing maintenance needs, the Solid Waste Division plans to move forward with the surplussing process over the next year to determine if there is another government or private entity who would like to purchase the space.

Executive Zahilay’s administration will continue to work closely with County Councilmembers, local film industry advocates, arts organizations, and creatives to identify a long-term, sustainable studio model to support film production in the region.

“District 8 is home to some of our most cherished cultural institutions and a thriving homegrown arts scene, and I’m thrilled that we have been able to keep a driver of our arts economy alive at Harbor Island Studios,” said King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda. “In partnership with Executive Zahilay, this agreement with Create48 allows for continued film and commercial production, providing a space for our next generation of creators to bring their visions to life, while spurring business at our local shops and employing community members in good union wage jobs.”

”Film is such a rich medium, building community through sharing our stories and our common humanity, both of which we need now as much as ever. Today marks a critical step to preserve Harbor Island Studios as a vital part of our local film industry,” said King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci. “I am grateful to the Executive team and Create48 for stepping up to keep this unique asset alive. There remains hard work ahead, and we will need all hands on deck. I remain committed to working with Executive Zahilay, the County Council, the film community and advocates as we chart a future of long term sustainability and success for Harbor Island Studios and for local film production right here in the heart of King County. ”