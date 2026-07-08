UPDATE: Bicycle rider to hospital after crash on Admiral Way

9:48 AM: As initially mentioned in our traffic roundup, emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Admiral Way east of Schmitz Park. A bicyclist and vehicle driver are reported to have collided. A texter says Admiral is currently blocked both ways.

10 AM: We haven’t heard an update on the rider’s condition but the log indicates they’re being taken to the hospital, so we’ll add followup information from SFD when available.

10:22 AM: SFD’s Kaila Lafferty tells WSB that the rider is a man in his early 50s who was in stable condition when taken to the hospital.