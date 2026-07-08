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UPDATE: Bicycle rider to hospital after crash on Admiral Way

July 8, 2026 9:48 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

9:48 AM: As initially mentioned in our traffic roundup, emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Admiral Way east of Schmitz Park. A bicyclist and vehicle driver are reported to have collided. A texter says Admiral is currently blocked both ways.

10 AM: We haven’t heard an update on the rider’s condition but the log indicates they’re being taken to the hospital, so we’ll add followup information from SFD when available.

10:22 AM: SFD’s Kaila Lafferty tells WSB that the rider is a man in his early 50s who was in stable condition when taken to the hospital.

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5 Replies to "UPDATE: Bicycle rider to hospital after crash on Admiral Way"

  • Mel July 8, 2026 (9:54 am)
    Reply

    So upsetting. Hope the bicyclist is ok. 

  • Jessica Tabutol July 8, 2026 (9:59 am)
    Reply

    The accident that closed Admiral is a bicycle accident. I went around and saw a police officer carrying a woman’s bike to her car. The front wheel was bent. But the woman was walking with him so hopefully that is a good sign!! 

    • WSB July 8, 2026 (10:03 am)
      Reply

      Thanks for that update.

      • WSB July 8, 2026 (10:22 am)
        Reply

        …although the person you saw with the bicycle might have been a relative or friend of the rider, as SFD just got back to me and says the rider was a man in his 50s.

  • North Admiral Cyclist July 8, 2026 (10:16 am)
    Reply

    About 9:45 am or so, I was headed up Admiral Way and saw a person wearing bike garb being attended to by EMS personnel.  The person was laid out in the middle of the uphill traffic lane and had a neck brace in place.  There were two fire trucks blocking Admiral and a medic vehicle was just arriving.  Pedestrians and bicycles were allowed through on the sidewalk, but vehicles were turned around.

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