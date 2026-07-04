COUNTDOWN: Two weeks until West Seattle Grand Parade 2026

(WSB photo from 2024 West Seattle Grand Parade, YMCA’s award-winning entry)

Before we return to Fourth of July coverage – a reminder that we’re exactly two weeks away from this year’s West Seattle Grand Parade! On Saturday, July 18, the parade proceeds southbound on California Avenue SW, starting at 11 am at SW Lander in The Admiral District and proceeding to SW Edmunds on the south end of The Junction. You can pick a viewing spot anywhere along the route to watch marching bands, performers, community organizations, schools, and other entries (the Seafair Pirates among them). The parade is presented by the Rotary Club of West Seattle Foundation, powered by volunteers, donations, and sponsorships. And if you really want to supercharge your day, you can run or walk in the Float Dodger 5K on the parade route before the parade – 9:30 am; thi is presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) as a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank – register here!