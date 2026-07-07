West Seattleite celebrates 108th birthday with party guests including mayor

By Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

With her arrival at amazing age comes no shortage of birthday festivities for Rosa Facciuto, a resident at Brookdale West Seattle, where she celebrated her 108th birthday today. The party included a massive cake, the West Seattle Big Band, a special appearance by Mayor Katie Wilson, and the presence of her loved ones.

Rosa has lived in the area all her life, born in 1918 and graduating from Cleveland High School in 1936. Her “enduring zest for living,” as described by the mayor, is testament for how she has spent the last decades. At different points, she was a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines, a secretary at the Seattle Police Department, and a resident of Alaska.

But this zest also describes how she has lived these past few years. (We covered her 107th birthday party a year ago.) Recently, Rosa has volunteered at a hospital and at her senior center’s thrift shop, and finds joy in music, writing poetry, and playing bingo with her friends.

“You will be all right if you run around with the right people,” she offered as words of wisdom.

Rosa was surprised by a special musical appearance by the West Seattle Big Band. The 18-piece music ensemble kept Brookdale West Seattle’s lunch room alive with energy. They were accompanied by singers Sam Henry and Jenaige Lane, the latter of whom delivered a rendition of “Happy Birthday” as the cake was brought out.

They stopped only briefly for the appearance of Mayor Wilson. She took to the stage with a special proclamation commemorating Rosa Faciutto’s life and birthday.

“Rosa Faccuito stands as a living thread connecting Seattle to its immigrant roots, its wartime history, and its enduring spirit of community,” Wilson said. “Embodying the resourcefulness and independence of the women of her generation.”

Wilson stuck around to introduce herself to community members and Brookdale residents, as well as for the birthday song.

As for Rosa’s reaction to the mayor’s appearance, she was “absolutely stunned … I’m stunned that she took the time to come, out of her busy life,” she said with eyes wide and a smile.

For Rosa, the day was about being surrounded by her people. Aside from her appreciation for the mayor’s appearance, she exclaimed gratitude for the enduring presence of her friends.

“Of course the people from this community right here, all these people which I see daily. But people that I haven’t seen in a long time. Friends that come from far. Even my priest!”

Faciutto’s advice remains after another wonderful year of life: “Don’t sit at home and mope. Get out and keep active. If you don’t have a job, volunteer. Don’t abuse yourself either. You’ve got to take care of your body and choose your friends well.”