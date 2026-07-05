WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Seaview, Puget Ridge sightings

Two coyote sightings, both with photos:

SEAVIEW: Adam sent this today:

I know that coyote sightings have increased this spring and summer. This one was farther north and we suspect it may be the one that we think killed our cat a month ago. It was about 5:50 PM on the 5th. It was spotted on the corner of Southwest Brandon St and 44th Ave Southwest near the West Seattle Nursery.

My concern is there are families and pets walking around and are vulnerable to a predator like that. Fortunately, it did have a fear of humans and my wife and I chased him down south toward Graham St.

Another warning to those in the neighborhood to keep their small animals indoors or monitor them if they are out. Our beloved cat Buster wasn’t so lucky.