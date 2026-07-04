VIDEO: See the 2026 West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade!

(WSB video by Tracy Record)

With SPD motorcycles in the lead, followed by a privately owned historic fire engine (more about that later), West Seattle’s only Fourth of July parade strolled and rolled through North Admiral this morning to start the holiday. The Admiral Neighborhood Association presents the West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade, which our video above shows in its entirety; president Joanie Jacobs spoke briefly pre-parade, followed in our clip below by anthem singer Kavya Bhatkar and this year’s guest elected official, Seattle School Board president (and Admiral entrepreneur) Gina Topp:

(WSB video by Jason Grotelueschen)

ADDED 2:07 PM: Now, WSB photojournalist Torin Record-Sand‘s photos from the parade, and the Hamilton Viewpoint Park funfest that followed. First – like many a parade, this one had convertibles:

Others rode on two wheels:

Some paraders got parental assistance:

Pets paraded too:

And some signage was sighted:

Some shirts made statements, too:

Over at the park, food and treat trucks drew crowds:

So did the activity booths featuring parade sponsors including Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care (also a WSB sponsor):

They offered a tea activity:

Steps away, on the park green, the sack races were a highlight as always:

The joke-cracking race emcee was local lawyer Imants Holmquist again this year:

Two more notes: First, about the fire truck. It’s a 1942 American LaFrance, owned by West Seattle resident Bill Ayer for the past 37 years:

And the parade was supported for the first time by volunteer communicators from the West Seattle Amateur Radio Club – among them, Ron Zuber, who we photographed along the route:

The club also supports the West Seattle Grand Parade (which is just two weeks away!).

P.S. The Admiral Neighborhood Association has more big summer events to come – Admiral Music in the Parks concerts July 16, 23, and 30, and the Admiral Block Party on August 22.