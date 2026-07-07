Stop signs here, speed bumps there … SDOT’s list of ‘Safe Routes to School’ projects for West Seattle. See if your route is among them

Thanks to reader tips, we’ve reported some recent projects in school zones, such as the 41st/Dakota all-way stop (photo above from last week) and the SW Holden speed bumps. Today, SDOT sent a list of “Safe Routes to School projects either recently completed or under construction this year at West Seattle schools … designed to make it safer and easier for students and families to walk, bike, and roll to school”:

Safe Routes to School Projects (already installed or will soon be constructed in 2026)

Madison Middle School

Convert temporary School Street on 45th Ave SW to permanent with trees, permanent signage, and painted bulbs

Install push-button flashing beacons, crossing islands, and curb bulbs at:

-California Ave SW and SW Hinds St (complete)

-California Ave SW and SW Spokane St

Roxhill Elementary

Planted trees (complete) along SW Holden St near E.C. Hughes Park and Roxhill Elementary

Install speed cushions on SW Holden St between 34th Ave SW and 31st Ave SW

Install speed humps on 32nd Ave SW between SW Webster St and SW Kenyon St

Install all-way stops and marked crosswalks at :

-34th Ave SW and SW Kenyon St

-32nd Ave SW and SW Kenyon St

-34th Ave SW and SW Holden St

-32nd Ave SW and SW Holden St

Holy Rosary School

All-way stop and marked crosswalks at 41st Ave SW / SW Dakota (complete)

Our Lady of Guadalupe School

All way stop, marked crosswalks, and daylighting (i.e., clearly delineating how close to crosswalks people can park) at -SW Myrtle St / 34th Ave SW

Paint and post daylighting at SW Myrtle St / 35th Ave SW

Arbor Heights Elementary

All-way stops and paint and post daylighting at:

-SW 104th St and 37th Ave SW

-SW 104th St and 37th Pl SW

Paint and post daylighting at SW 105th St between 35th Ave SW and 39th Ave S

Highland Park Elementary

All-way stops at:

-10th Ave SW and SW Cloverdale St

-10th Ave SW and SW Thistle St

-10th Ave SW and SW Trenton St

-11th Ave SW and SW Thistle St

-12th Ave SW and SW Cloverdale St

Fairmount Park Elementary

-Daylighting at Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Brandon St

Genesee Hill Elementary

-Daylighting and marked crosswalks at SW Genesee St and 51st Ave SW (complete)

Denny International Middle School

All-way stops and paint and post curb bulbs (which will be painted by Denny students and families) at

-27th Ave SW and SW Elmgrove St

-27th Ave SW and SW Kenyon St