WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Power outages, tree trouble, and other storm notes

5:37 PM: Lights flickered up here, twice, a few minutes ago – checked the Seattle City Light outage map and saw the first outage of note, 55 homes on Genesee Hill:

SCL says this started about 10 minutes ago.

6:03 PM: Above is a texted photo of the tree that one reader suspects is to blame for the Genesee Hill outage. Meantime, emergency responders are being sent to a report of a tree into a house in the 8100 block of 16th SW. And we’ve flickered again, which is likely to mean another outage somewhere.

6:26 PM: A reader reports power out at 17th/Dawson – so far per the map, it does not appear to be a major outage. … 10 minutes later, 52nd/Andover just reported an “explosion” and outage, though there’s still nothing mapped in West Seattle that’s bigger than the Genesee Hill outage.

6:48 PM: Highland Park/Riverview readers report power’s out, and more of Puget Ridge. Not mapped yet, though.