WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Power outages, tree trouble, and other storm notes

November 19, 2024 5:37 pm
5:37 PM: Lights flickered up here, twice, a few minutes ago – checked the Seattle City Light outage map and saw the first outage of note, 55 homes on Genesee Hill:

SCL says this started about 10 minutes ago. Weather updates to come; if you have power trouble, tree trouble, etc., text us at 206-293-6302.

6:03 PM: Above is a texted photo of the tree that one reader suspects is to blame for the Genesee Hill outage. Meantime, emergency responders are being sent to a report of a tree into a house in the 8100 block of 16th SW. And we’ve flickered again, which is likely to mean another outage somewhere.

6:26 PM: A reader reports power out at 17th/Dawson – so far per the map, it does not appear to be a major outage. … 10 minutes later, 52nd/Andover just reported an “explosion” and outage, though there’s still nothing mapped in West Seattle that’s bigger than the Genesee Hill outage.

6:48 PM: Highland Park/Riverview readers report power’s out, and more of Puget Ridge. Not mapped yet, though.

6 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Power outages, tree trouble, and other storm notes"

  • Nick November 19, 2024 (5:47 pm)
    I heard the boom! From a couple of blocks away. Hope everyone’s okay 

  • Gary November 19, 2024 (5:59 pm)
    Apparently a large tree has fallen on the Dakota end of 52nd Pl (alley), south of Dakota.

  • Mother Nature November 19, 2024 (6:06 pm)
    I would stay inside if you can. Don’t drive. The wind is powerful coming from the SE. Most storms hit from the West. Be safe.

  • H November 19, 2024 (6:30 pm)
    Do you still have to notify SCL of outages? Or is the grid smart enough now to know when there are outages?

    • WSB November 19, 2024 (6:40 pm)
      When in doubt, call. There’s still a few non-automated areas …

  • Westlocal November 19, 2024 (6:37 pm)
    Power line down and hanging in alley between Genesee and Dakota and 52nd and 53rd  911 and SCL called large boom heard. Be safe out there. 

