FOLLOWUP: Local services now set for remembering Pope Francis

On Monday, as news of Pope Francis‘s death spread around the world, we tried to reach local Catholic churches to see if any memorial were planned in our area. Today, we’ve learned of two: On Tuesday, April 29th, the West Seattle Catholic Community – Our Lady of Guadalupe and Holy Rosary – plan a memorial service together at 6 pm, at OLG (7100 35th SW). It will also be livestreamed -find the link on the OLG website. Then a week from tomorrow, on Thursday, May 1st at 8 am, Saint Bernadette Parish in Burien plans a dedication mass, at 1028 SW 128th St.