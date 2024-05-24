West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

51℉

FOLLOWUP: Lincoln Park pickleball opponents say city has officially scrapped court-conversion plan

May 24, 2024 9:18 am
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

(WSB file photo, sign at site last October)

Seattle Parks has dropped its plan to convert former tennis courts in Lincoln Park into pickleball courts, according to the advocates who led a campaign against the plan. Sandy Shettler says, “Parks informed us that they will not be building pickleball courts in Lincoln Park! They even suggested that they are open to our hope to depave and rewild the cement pad.” Kersti Muul adds that Parks has told her “the fencing [around the site] will be removed by the end of the week.” We’re following up with Parks today to see what their West Seattle pickleball plan will now focus on.

We reported last month that Parks deputy superintendent Andy Sheffer had told the city Parks Board that a decision was close. We first told you about the pickleball-conversion proposal first in September, when Parks dropped a plan to add pickleball stripes to Solstice Park tennis courts, and pivoted to the Lincoln Park conversion concept, which drew intense opposition.

12 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Lincoln Park pickleball opponents say city has officially scrapped court-conversion plan"

  • Roger D. May 24, 2024 (9:33 am)
    Reply

    Take that, picklebullies.

  • W S Troll May 24, 2024 (9:35 am)
    Reply

    Yay!  Let’s reward the bad behavior of the anti-pickleball crowd.  Let’s teach folks that harassing city workers and contractors is acceptable. Let’s teach folks that vandalizing fencing like common criminals will be rewarded.

  • Josh E May 24, 2024 (9:37 am)
    Reply

    Apparently, a very small loud self-appointed group of people can dictate what we do it our public parks. Must be very demoralizing for our parks staff. I can understand why they would be discouraged to build us a better system moving forward

  • AMD May 24, 2024 (9:39 am)
    Reply

    What a joke.  A bunch of privileged complainers with no day jobs and nothing better to do than take away fun things for other people just because other people are noisy in a park (heaven forbid) get to hijack public conversations on account of just not having anything better to do with their time.  I hope every one of them has a pickleball court installed next door to their house.  Way to ruin the parks for everyone else, NIMBYs.

  • Good May 24, 2024 (9:43 am)
    Reply

    Just like the tennis and pickelball people who commented that they didn’t want to share courts at solstice, this section of nature should have been left alone. solstice is already in play as a court and was the best option with restriping. I really don’t get why people said no. I play both and favor tennis but double lines at solstice with lights already was the best option of the two. 

  • NotSoFast May 24, 2024 (9:43 am)
    Reply

    The NIMBY’s are strong on the west side. Now they can all come play on the courts by my house! Bummer all the whiners won out on this – would have been great for the entire WS community.  That’s ok I just got a nice portable loudspeaker I can make use of. 

  • Actually Mike May 24, 2024 (9:45 am)
    Reply

    Hats off to Kersti and everybody else who helped shut down this terrible idea. This is the best outcome for all concerned. Yippee!

  • Scofflaws next, please May 24, 2024 (9:49 am)
    Reply

    Excellent news for all who value solitude and quiet contemplation—the true value of a nature space in a city landscape. No one hates pickleball, it simply was the wrong place for it. Next, if we could get the city to enforce off-leash laws (particularly on the beach which is a sensitive marine area) Lincoln Park would continue being the crown jewel it’s intended to be. Keep your dogs off the beach, people!

  • Westyone May 24, 2024 (9:50 am)
    Reply

    THANKFUL they are keeping Pickleball and out of our sanctuary called Lincoln Park. Yay! There’s plenty of room across the street from the 76 station to add Pickleball courts over there.One thing I learned in Covid is Lincoln Park with the only place I could actually feel calm

  • Alki resident May 24, 2024 (9:50 am)
    Reply

    Kersti Muul somehow thought she represented the people of West Seattle. She discredited herself by making a false petition and went with it. All of her nimby followers who never played pickleball in their lives must be proud right now. A huge embarrassment to our community. Kudos

  • Namaste May 24, 2024 (9:52 am)
    Reply

    Wonderful news! Plenty of other sites more suitable for pickle ball…..we have very few havens left for savoring nature,  keeping the green in the “Emerald City” which has been turning  gray as it’s paved over.  There is a balance we can achieve between recreation and green space preservation.  Focusing on the best use of different sites and the ramifications of various forms of recreation is not a selfish act or process.  It’s thoughtful consideration of what will continue to make this a livable city which includes life forms beyond humans……

  • Fiwa Jcbbb May 24, 2024 (9:53 am)
    Reply

    Sad. A rare instance where Parks tried to meet a growing need with minimal expense to taxpayers. Interestingly the woman who approached us on our walk wanting us to sign her anti pickleball petition because she was concerned about wildlife disruption from the ear shattering noise of Washington’s state sport had a large dog with her. If wildlife could file petitions, I’d imagine they’d push for a dog ban over this.

