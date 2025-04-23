West Seattle, Washington

23 Wednesday

50℉

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Two coyote sightings further north, plus survey reminder

April 23, 2025 9:45 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

A texter just told us, “No photo but just saw a coyote in North Admiral at 35th and College.” That’s the second one today, both from the north half of the peninsula, after a long string of sightings mostly in Gatewood and Fauntleroy. Here’s one we received from Fiona near The Junction this morning:

We had a coyote visit our front yard today. We are at 41st between Oregon and Genesee. The resident crows alerted us and eventually ran him off. He/she was very healthy looking.

This also provides us the opportunity to mention researcher Dr. Sam Kreling, previously known for studying Seattle’s urban coyotes. She’s hoping to start a nonprofit “that focuses on helping people live with wildlife, so she’s running a study to find out “what YOUR community needs/wants to live with wildlife and what you might want to learn about the wildlife in your neighborhood.” To respond to Sam’s survey, follow this link.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Two coyote sightings further north, plus survey reminder"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.