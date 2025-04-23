WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Two coyote sightings further north, plus survey reminder

A texter just told us, “No photo but just saw a coyote in North Admiral at 35th and College.” That’s the second one today, both from the north half of the peninsula, after a long string of sightings mostly in Gatewood and Fauntleroy. Here’s one we received from Fiona near The Junction this morning:

We had a coyote visit our front yard today. We are at 41st between Oregon and Genesee. The resident crows alerted us and eventually ran him off. He/she was very healthy looking.

This also provides us the opportunity to mention researcher Dr. Sam Kreling, previously known for studying Seattle’s urban coyotes. She’s hoping to start a nonprofit “that focuses on helping people live with wildlife, so she’s running a study to find out “what YOUR community needs/wants to live with wildlife and what you might want to learn about the wildlife in your neighborhood.” To respond to Sam’s survey, follow this link.