BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Future tenant for Admiral’s ex-Wells Fargo uncloaks

(Reader photo)

Thanks for the texted photo and tip! A month and a half ago, the “leased” sign went up in the windows of the former Wells Fargo branch at California/Admiral, but the future tenant was not announced … until now … aside from leasing broker Jason Miller telling us it was a “local business.” As shown in the photo above, that business has revealed itself via sign in the window to be pet-supplies store Mud Bay, which has its current West Seattle store a short distance away, at 2611 California SW. The sign says the move will happen “this fall.” The West Seattle store isn’t commenting; we have an inquiry out to the regional mini-chain’s corporate headquarters in Olympia. We don’t know how/whether this factored into the move decision, but the building where the Admiral store is a current tenant has been listed for sale for some months.