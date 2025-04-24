CONGRATULATIONS! Here’s who’s receiving West Seattle Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Westside Awards

First they asked for nominations … then they made their decision … and this afternoon, the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce has announced who’s receiving this year’s Westside Awards, plus two other special honors:

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce honors local businesses for their leadership at its annual Westside Awards in May. Also in 2025, the West Seattle Chamber will present Lifetime Achievement Awards to two remarkable community leaders: Patrick Sand, co-founder of West Seattle Blog, who will be honored posthumously, and Dawn Leverett, whose lifelong service has left a lasting imprint on West Seattle.

“The Westside Awards celebrate not only success but also reflect the unique spirit of our West Seattle communities,” said Rachel Porter, Executive Director of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. “These honors spotlight the remarkable leaders and businesses whose creativity, dedication, and vision keep our businesses connected and moving forward.”

Westside Business of the Year: West Seattle Runner

West Seattle Runner is more than a specialty running store—it’s a hub for fitness, local events, and neighborhood connection. Their commitment to personalized services and building a supportive running community has made them a standout business in West Seattle.

Westside Emerging Business of the Year: Deeds Health

Deeds Health is redefining health-care access in West Seattle with a mission-driven approach to primary care. Led by Dr. Stefie Deeds, the practice is rooted in affordability, transparency, and compassion.

Westside Not for Profit of the Year: WestSide Baby

WestSide Baby fills critical gaps by providing diapers, clothing, and gear for local children and families. Their impact is wide-reaching, ensuring that basic needs don’t stand in the way of a child’s safety and development.

Westsider of the Year: Cleveland King, YMCA

Cleveland King of the West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA is recognized for his deep commitment to mentorship, youth development, and equity. His leadership creates spaces where young people feel seen, supported, and empowered.

Award winners and all nominees will be recognized at the Annual Westside Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, May 14, 7:30 am-9 am, at The Hall at Fauntleroy. Early Bird Pricing for tickets is $55/65 per person through April 30, and $65/75 April 30 onward. Get your tickets here or wschamber.com.