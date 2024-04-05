West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Molly Moon’s Ice Cream on the way to West Seattle Junction

April 5, 2024 7:38 pm
(Reader photo sent by Paul)

Thanks for the tips and photos! When we first got a reader photo of the Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream “coming soon” banner in the recently vacated spot at 4540 California SW earlier today, we couldn’t find confirmation anywhere (including from the company itself) – but now they’ve announced it:

After years of countless emails, DMs, comments, as well as solicited & unsolicited advice – we’re bringing our homemade ice cream to West Seattle!!

Woohoooo!!!!

Just like at our other scoop shops, we’ll be making all of the ice creams and toppings onsite in the shop’s kitchen! Keeping our ice cream locally made, right down to the neighborhood where it’s served, is what sets us apart. Churned and scooped by people in your community with lots of love and hometown pride!

As always, we’ll be sourcing our ingredients from local farms and producers, and making sure that we’re the absolute best employers for our team, the Mooncrew!

We can’t wait to join the other iconic Seattle businesses @easystreetrecords @maharaja.cuisine and @cupcakeroyale on the block!

Our new home will be at: 4540 California Ave SW

See you all sooooooon!!!

(No word yet HOW soon.) Molly Moon’s has 10 other locations around the region. It won’t be the first ice-cream chain to try its luck on that side of that block – if you’ve been here a while, you might remember a Ben and Jerry’s franchisee in the spot currently inhabited by Cupcake Royale.

  • Alki resident April 5, 2024 (7:56 pm)
    This makes me so happy. Was just talking last week about not having one very close by. Yay!!

  • Good luck April 5, 2024 (8:14 pm)
    Good luck to them. We all know how it turned out for Ben & Jerry’s…..

  • Junction’er April 5, 2024 (8:17 pm)
    I hope this doesn’t take away from even a dime of Husky Deli’s business. Seems a bit of an obvious affront as this place moved in less than one full block away from Husky.Husky Deli is family-run by some of the best West Seattle has to offer. As local as a place can be and much less a conglomerate than Molly Moons with 10 other locations. I sure hope Husky can weather this storm—without the benefit of 10 other locations to lean on. 

  • Morgan April 5, 2024 (8:21 pm)
    But huskies?Alki needs more option, although spud has underrated milk shake.

  • DragonMama April 5, 2024 (8:24 pm)
    While I do enjoy Molly Moons and have visited her other shops, I’m not certain about them competing so close to Husky’s. THEY are the true ICON of West Seattle. If it comes to them or Husky’s, I will 100% support Jack and Huskys forgoing any and all competitors. The proximity is the problem. If they moved to the Admiral or Morgan junction, it wouldn’t be an issue. After what happened with Coffee to a Tea with Sugar, which I’m still angry about – Cupcake Royale is a very incredibly pale comparison but they won and Cupcake Royale was run out of business. Prior to Great American Diner, “Shelby’s Bistro and Ice Cream Shop” (does anyone remember that brief fiasco?) they were almost directly across from Husky’s.  After one brief visit, I never returned until Glenn and Singh moved in with GAD. I have been a devoted patron because Glenn is amazing! Being a West Seattle Native (approx 50 years), I am very careful to support businesses that have been here a long time since there are now so few left. The Charlestown, Admiral Way Cafe, Admiral Benbow,  Rocksport, and so many other restaurants/eateries that have closed in more recent years need continued support. The pandemic wrecked us all. So, I am glad for the new opportunities, I’m grateful for new storefronts, but if anything threatens our beloved Huskys, I won’t support them.  

