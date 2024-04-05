BIZNOTE: Molly Moon’s Ice Cream on the way to West Seattle Junction

(Reader photo sent by Paul)

Thanks for the tips and photos! When we first got a reader photo of the Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream “coming soon” banner in the recently vacated spot at 4540 California SW earlier today, we couldn’t find confirmation anywhere (including from the company itself) – but now they’ve announced it:

After years of countless emails, DMs, comments, as well as solicited & unsolicited advice – we’re bringing our homemade ice cream to West Seattle!!

Woohoooo!!!!

Just like at our other scoop shops, we’ll be making all of the ice creams and toppings onsite in the shop’s kitchen! Keeping our ice cream locally made, right down to the neighborhood where it’s served, is what sets us apart. Churned and scooped by people in your community with lots of love and hometown pride!

As always, we’ll be sourcing our ingredients from local farms and producers, and making sure that we’re the absolute best employers for our team, the Mooncrew!

We can’t wait to join the other iconic Seattle businesses @easystreetrecords @maharaja.cuisine and @cupcakeroyale on the block!

Our new home will be at: 4540 California Ave SW

See you all sooooooon!!!