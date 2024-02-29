West Seattle, Washington

‘Healthy Streets’ weren’t supposed to remove parking. Alki Point will. Wildlife advocates have a problem with that.

February 29, 2024 11:40 am
 Transportation | West Seattle news

(Updated photo: Constellation Park section of Alki Point Healthy Street, today)

By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor

Two local wildlife advocacy organizations say the final design for the Alki Point “Healthy Street” – Beach Drive and Alki Avenue from 63rd to Alki Point – is an impediment to their work and the wildlife and people who benefit from it, as well as to Constellation Park visitors.

After what they say was a fruitless appeal directly to SDOT, Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network and The Whale Trail are taking their case to the mayor and asking for community support in a new campaign they’re calling “Alki Point by All,” with an online petition. Both groups have historically used Constellation Park, along the Beach Drive section, extensively, Seal Sitters for responding to beached, sick, and/or dead marine mammals, The Whale Trail for assisting land-based viewing when orcas are in the area.

While the “Healthy Street” designation has been on the stretch for almost four years, what’s new is the final design, reported here in December, removing more than 60 on-street parking spaces, mostly to add a 10-foot-wide “walking/rolling lane” adjacent to the waterfront sidewalk. That was a major change from the design proposal on which SDOT gathered feedback a year earlier, which did not include major parking removal. Regarding their challenge now, the Alki Point for All coalition explains:

An SDOT representative has informed our organizations that SDOT will not be reconsidering our request to keep the existing beach-side parking spaces around Alki Point as well as the public vehicle access. … We are disappointed by this decision since it not only impacts our organizations but many others who come to these parks and rely on the existing parking configuration.

We have asked to meet with the Healthy Street project manager, but that meeting has not yet been scheduled by SDOT.

Our coalition met with Councilmember Rob Saka and his staff regarding this matter. In addition, we sent a letter to Mayor Bruce Harrell appealing this decision and asking that his office review the SDOT decision to designate Alki Point as a “Healthy Street” with very restrictive public access as well as removing sixty-seven beach side parking spaces around Alki Point.

We have established an online petition to allow the broader Seattle community to respond to the negative impacts this decision will have on public access to a premiere marine reserve and the city park. We invite West Seattle and the wider community to join us in voicing their concerns and join our campaign Alki Point For All!

The coalition points to this excerpt from SDOT’s most recent FAQ document regarding the Healthy Streets program:

(The question “Will the permanent Healthy Street take away parking spaces on my street?” is answered “No, permanent Healthy Streets will not remove any legal street parking spaces.”) What became “Healthy Streets” were originally announced in the early pandemic days as places where more people could walk, run, roll, etc. while safely “social distancing,” but were kept in place even after the pandemic ebbed. The Beach Drive section of Alki Point, however, was also an undeniable solution to a long-running problem about which nearby residents had complained for years – recklessness and noise related to driver gatherings – as acknowledged by police in 2020.

  • Meeeee February 29, 2024 (12:02 pm)
    SDOT: reneging on promises since Seattle streets were paved

  • Pete February 29, 2024 (12:15 pm)
    I’m really struggling with what the point of all this is. It’s absolutely fine as is. There are so many other places this time, money, and resources could be better spent on. I live walking distance away (not a rich homehomer before anyone jumps in) I cycle or walk there with my 6 year old almost every day, I don’t think I’ve ever had any trouble with cars there. There’s the odd kid smoking weed or enjoying a beer. Honestly… who is driving this? It’s totally fine as it is. I dunno, maybe stick in a couple of extra park benches. Just seems like a massive waste of time.

  • Pete February 29, 2024 (12:16 pm)
    Seems like the privileged few who own homes along this stretch are the ones that really benefit. This is a public street that all tax players support and should have the freedom to use without restricting the ability to park and enjoy.  

  • Kyle February 29, 2024 (12:21 pm)
    Hear hear! Can’t afford to live within walking distance of this park so removing parking reduces access. Bus service is sparse for this area. SDOT listened only to neighbors upset about car clubs.

  • Rocky Bullwinkle February 29, 2024 (12:26 pm)
    City can give registered seal sitters a special parking pass for when they need to sit seals. Or, seal sitters can just park around the corner on 63rd and walk 1 block to the water. Walking is good for one’s health, so win-win.

    • WSB February 29, 2024 (12:39 pm)
      It’s not that simple, they say. Here’s an excerpt from the Seal Sitters’ previous letter to SDOT (I’ll add a link to the letter above):

      We need to be able to park our vehicles as close as possible to the water side of the street to off-load equipment, set up a perimeter if required, and maintain full-time access to our vehicles for safety and shelter in adverse weather. First Responders commit to a 12-hour shift and depending on the situation, may need all this time. Also, if the animal remains on the beach for an extended period, our on-the-beach volunteers are called to do 2-hour shifts monitoring the animals’ condition and educating the public. They need to be able to park close to the response. These same issues were raised with SDOT back in September 2020 and we received confirmation that this access would continue to be granted.

  • DC February 29, 2024 (12:33 pm)
    Unbelievable. ‘Wildlife advocates’ advocating climate arson so they can get a few steps closer. Cars, the biggest contributor to carbon emissions,  are apparently more important than the animals the ostensibly represent. 

  • Pinto February 29, 2024 (12:40 pm)
    There’s perfectly good sidewalk on either side and also walkway down below along the water. I’ve never seen it so crowded that I had to step off the sidewalk. Not sure what the purpose of taking away parking is. healthy streets are a joke because people soon learned that streets are not closed and you can park there. They should just return everything to the way it was – use the money for real safety issues such as shooting guns and racing at Alki.

