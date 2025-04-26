SPORTS: Second WSHS-CSIHS boys’ soccer match of the season

For the second time in less than a month, the West Seattle High School and Chief Sealth International High School boys’ soccer teams faced off last night, this time at Walt Hundley Playfield. And again last night, the Wildcats won. Final score was WSHS 3, CSIHS 2 (last month, West Seattle won 2-0). It was also Senior Night for graduating WSHS seniors:

(L-R: Hollis Johnson, Finn White, Cole Heinrichs., Collin Temme, Jacob Stevens, Kingston Darocy, Arjun Rajaratnam, Pa Njie. Photo by Brandon Faloona)

You can see photographer Brendan Faloona‘s game gallery here. WSHS is now 9-3, #2 in the Metro League, while Sealth is 5-9. The Wildcats have a 4 pm Monday game against Seattle Academy at Delridge Playfield; the Seahawks’ next local game is on Friday, 4:30 pm vs. Cleveland at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.